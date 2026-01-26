Chrome Horse Society Named Official Tequila of the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival as "Show Pony" Signature Cocktail Launches

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrome Horse Society has been named the Official Tequila of the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF), marking a milestone for the iconic event with the debut of its first-ever official signature cocktail, the Show Pony.

Crafted in collaboration with WEF, the Show Pony showcases Chrome Horse Society's ultra-smooth, triple-distilled tequila and reflects the refinement, pageantry, and modern ritual that define the world's most prestigious equestrian festival. Served in a limited-edition commemorative cup, the cocktail will be available throughout the season, offering spectators and guests a new way to experience WEF beyond the ring.

"WEF represents excellence, tradition, and a very specific sense of style — all values that align naturally with Chrome Horse," said Jack Morgan, founder of Chrome Horse Society. "Being invited by the festival to help develop its first signature cocktail felt especially meaningful, allowing us to honor the culture of WEF while introducing a modern hospitality moment."

The partnership will also extend into the heart of the competition, as a bottle of Chrome Horse Society tequila will be presented each week to the winner of Martha Jolicoeur's Leading Lady Rider Award, recognizing standout female riders throughout the festival.

For Morgan, the collaboration is also deeply personal. Having spent decades immersed in the equestrian world, he views WEF as a natural extension of Chrome Horse Society's identity, a place where sport, style, and social ritual converge.

The Winter Equestrian Festival, held annually in Wellington, Florida, is the longest-running and largest equestrian festival in the world, drawing elite riders, international competitors, and a global audience each season.

About Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Chrome Horse is a luxury tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, triple-distilled for an exceptionally smooth and clean profile. Committed to sustainability and style, Chrome Horse combines modern design with traditional methods to create tequila that's as unforgettable in taste as it is in presentation. For more information, visit www.chromehorsesociety.com, or follow @ chromehorsetequila .

About the Winter Equestrian Festival

Wellington International is the proud host and venue of the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). This internationally recognized 13-week event is the world's largest and longest-running hunter/jumper horse show. Every year, WEF opens its gates to thousands of riders from 50 U.S. states and over 34 countries. Beyond equestrian sports, WEF offers an all-encompassing experience featuring VIP services, unmatched hospitality, versatile event spaces, and world-class shopping opportunities. With an annual contribution of more than $536 million to Palm Beach County's GDP and the creation of over 4,800 jobs, the competition's impact extends well beyond the facility. For more information, visit www.wellingtoninternational.com .

