Chromebook Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early HP, Samsung, Asus & Acer Chromebook Deals Compared by Spending Lab
A review of the best early Amazon & Walmart Chromebook Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Samsung, Acer, Asus & HP Chromebook sales
Nov 20, 2019, 10:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best early Chromebook Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top early savings on Google Pixelbook, Samsung, Acer & Asus Chromebooks are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Spending Lab.
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - HP Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Chromebook laptops at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook flip and HP Chromebook
- Save up to $140 on select Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, 4, Plus V2 and Pro in a variety of sizes
- Save up to $209 on Google Pixelbook laptops at Amazon - find deals on Pixelbooks with storage options up to 512GB
- Save up to $455 on Acer touchscreen Chromebooks - at Amazon
- Save $180 on the Samsung Chromebook 3 - at Amazon
- Save 60% on the 2018 Dell Inspiron 11.6" HD Chromebook - at Amazon
- Save $277.99 on the Lenovo 11.6inch Chromebook (Renewed) - at Amazon
- Save 63% on the Acer Chromebook 11.6" 4GB RAM (Renewed) - at Amazon
- Save on top-rated chromebooks from Samsung, Google, Acer and Asus at B&H Photo Video
- Save on HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Asus Chromebooks at Walmart.com
Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Chromebooks are generally affordable and compact making them appealing to students. With big brands like Asus and Acer creating their own versions, Chromebooks have begun to get the interest of the average laptop buyer. The Samsung Chromebook 3 offers good value for money but the Google Pixelbook is better for business use. While sharing the touchscreen feature of other Chromebooks, the Asus Chromebook Flip comes at a more affordable price tag with premium specs.
What is the true meaning of Black Friday? Black Friday is informally named for putting retailers figures 'into the black', as the large discounts and high volume of shoppers during this period typically combine into increased sales and profits.
