Chromite Market to record USD 3.51 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 34% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Chromite Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 3.51 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the key market for chromite. The region will account for 34% of the global market share over the forecast period. Discover growth opportunities across each business segment and region, identify dominant vendors, get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and much more. Buy Report Now

The chromite market report covers insights into major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies an increase in demand from developing countries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The chromite market is segmented by type (metallurgical, chemical and foundry, and refractory) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The chromite market share growth by the metallurgical segment has been significant. In terms of geography, the market will observe significant growth in the North American region over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for metallurgical type chromite from end-user industries.

The chromite market covers the following areas:

Key Vendors in the Chromite Market:

CDE Global Ltd.: The company offers different types of chromite including Feed preparation, Concentration, and others.

The company offers different types of chromite including Feed preparation, Concentration, and others. Chrometco Ltd.: The company offers the mining license for chromite ore production at Rooderand 46JQ and Portion 2 in South Africa and also it produced from underground and open pits from these locations.

The company offers the mining license for chromite ore production at Rooderand 46JQ and Portion 2 in and also it produced from underground and open pits from these locations. Glencore Plc: The company offers chromite for the production of ferrochrome including Magareng, Helena, Thorncliffe, and Waterval among others are some of the chrome mines owned by the company.

The company offers chromite for the production of ferrochrome including Magareng, Helena, Thorncliffe, and Waterval among others are some of the chrome mines owned by the company. LKAB Minerals AB: The company offers chromite for different purposes such as foundry applications and glass production.

The company offers chromite for different purposes such as foundry applications and glass production. Merafe Resources Ltd.: The company offers different types of chromite such as metallurgical chromite, chemical chromite, refectory chromite, and others.

The company offers different types of chromite such as metallurgical chromite, chemical chromite, refectory chromite, and others. Opta Group LLC

Outokumpu Oyj

Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd.

Sibelco Group

Tharisa Plc

Chromite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CDE Global Ltd., Chrometco Ltd., Glencore Plc, LKAB Minerals AB, Merafe Resources Ltd., Opta Group LLC, Outokumpu Oyj, Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd., Sibelco Group, and Tharisa Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemical and foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Refractory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CDE Global Ltd.

Chrometco Ltd.

Glencore Plc

LKAB Minerals AB

Merafe Resources Ltd.

Opta Group LLC

Outokumpu Oyj

Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd.

Sibelco Group

Tharisa Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

