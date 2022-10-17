Chromite Market to record USD 3.51 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 34% market share -- Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromite Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 3.51 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the key market for chromite. The region will account for 34% of the global market share over the forecast period. Discover growth opportunities across each business segment and region, identify dominant vendors, get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and much more. Buy Report Now
The chromite market report covers insights into major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies an increase in demand from developing countries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The chromite market is segmented by type (metallurgical, chemical and foundry, and refractory) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The chromite market share growth by the metallurgical segment has been significant. In terms of geography, the market will observe significant growth in the North American region over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for metallurgical type chromite from end-user industries.
The chromite market covers the following areas:
- CDE Global Ltd.: The company offers different types of chromite including Feed preparation, Concentration, and others.
- Chrometco Ltd.: The company offers the mining license for chromite ore production at Rooderand 46JQ and Portion 2 in South Africa and also it produced from underground and open pits from these locations.
- Glencore Plc: The company offers chromite for the production of ferrochrome including Magareng, Helena, Thorncliffe, and Waterval among others are some of the chrome mines owned by the company.
- LKAB Minerals AB: The company offers chromite for different purposes such as foundry applications and glass production.
- Merafe Resources Ltd.: The company offers different types of chromite such as metallurgical chromite, chemical chromite, refectory chromite, and others.
- Opta Group LLC
- Outokumpu Oyj
- Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd.
- Sibelco Group
- Tharisa Plc
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Request Sample PDF Report Here
Chromite Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CDE Global Ltd., Chrometco Ltd., Glencore Plc, LKAB Minerals AB, Merafe Resources Ltd., Opta Group LLC, Outokumpu Oyj, Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd., Sibelco Group, and Tharisa Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Chemical and foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Refractory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CDE Global Ltd.
- Chrometco Ltd.
- Glencore Plc
- LKAB Minerals AB
- Merafe Resources Ltd.
- Opta Group LLC
- Outokumpu Oyj
- Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd.
- Sibelco Group
- Tharisa Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
