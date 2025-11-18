Chromologics raises €7 million to bring its natural colour ingredients closer to market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromologics, a Danish biotech company developing fermentation-based natural colours, has raised €7 million from Novo Holdings, EIFO (the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark), Döhler Ventures, Collateral Good Ventures and Synergetic. This takes the company's total capital raised to almost €20 million.

The funding will enable Chromologics to complete regulatory submissions for its natural food colour, Natu.Red®, with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It will also support the subsequent product launch and the scale-up of production in collaboration with its large-scale CMO partner providing access to high-capacity fermentation facilities.

Chromologics is a spin-out from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and Novo Holdings and EIFO have backed the company since 2020 with a shared conviction of the market potential for fermentation-derived natural colours.

Gerit Tolborg, CEO, Chromologics, said, "In times of shifting priorities, we deeply value the continued trust in our mission. Biomanufacturing remains essential to stabilise food supply chains – an endeavour that requires patient investors who understand the realities of innovation. The support from our existing shareholders underscores the confidence in both Chromologics' technology and its commercial potential. Chromologics has demonstrated the cost efficiency, scalability, safety, and product-market fit of Natu.Red®."

Thomas Grotkjær, Partner, Planetary Health Investments, Novo Holdings, said, "Our renewed, increased commitment reflects both Chromologics' strong progress over the past five years and the growing market demand for natural, more sustainable alternatives to synthetic colourants. We continue to be impressed by the Company's ability to develop a truly differentiated red colour, and by the maturity of its technology, which has already led to a competitive cost position with potential for further optimisation. The constructive dialogues with strategic players suggest that we can scale the business rapidly upon regulatory approval. We are confident that Chromologics' technology and strategy will have a significant impact on the landscape for natural food colours."

Sara Sande, Partner, EIFO, said, "As bans on synthetic food colorants increase and current natural alternatives fall short and are not fully sustainable, Chromologics sets itself apart with proven, scalable, cost-competitive fermentation derived colours. In Chromologics we see a future technology leader with strong commercial potential in the growing natural food colour market. This investment supports Chromologics as they prepare to launch their first product – and it underlines EIFOs commitment to support the green transition."

Advancing regulatory milestones and market readiness

The latest funding comes at a pivotal moment for the food colouring industry. As a result of the recent scrutiny of synthetic colourants, which has led to the ban of synthetic Red 3 in the United States, the demand for natural, heat- and pH-stable alternatives is now increasing further among food and beverage producers.

Chromologics' Natu.Red® offers a high-performing, heat- and pH-stable solution that is suitable for vegan diets and based on a stable supply chain, operating independently of traditional seasonal production cycles and geographic constraints. The development of fermentation-derived food ingredients is a key element in advancing the green transition. Fermented natural colours are more sustainable than natural colours extracted from fruits and vegetables as they require less land, water, and agricultural input while providing consistent quality independent of season or geographies.

Over the past four years, Chromologics has conducted trials with more than 90 food manufacturers across Europe and the United States, generating valuable insights into the performance and application potential of Natu.Red®.

Scaling for commercial readiness

Chromologics continues to experience strong customer interest across multiple applications – from meat and confectionery to plant-based products. With solid investor backing and a clear regulatory roadmap, the company is well positioned to bring its first natural colourant to market and pave the way for a new generation of sustainable food colours.

Rodrigo Hortega de Velasco, Director, Döhler Ventures, said, "Chromologics is favourably positioned to lead the forthcoming shift towards more natural and better performing ingredients. The sustainable fermentation technology provides a stable, scalable, and cost competitive solution for customers to quickly transition from existing solutions to the high-quality, natural colours that are required to meet both new legislative frameworks and a surging consumer demand."

About Chromologics

Founded in 2017, Chromologics is a Danish company that has developed a precision fermentation platform for the production of natural food colours. Its proprietary process enables the sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective manufacture of these colours, which are compatible with a wide range of dietary requirements, including kosher, halal, and vegan.

For more information, please visit: https://www.chromologics.com

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropic enterprise foundations. Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective.

In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Principal Investments, Planetary Health Investments, and Asia teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.

As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had Total Assets under Management of DKK 1,060bn (EUR 142bn). For more information, please visit: www.novoholdings.com

About EIFO – The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark

As Denmark's national promotional bank and official export credit agency, EIFO works to open doors for global business, drive the green transition, advance innovative technologies, and contribute to Denmark's security.

With total commitments exceeding EUR 22 billion and activities in more than 100 countries, EIFO provides financial solutions to Danish companies and their global partners.

EIFO is also Denmark's largest venture investor, investing in both startups and funds. In 2024, EIFO made 78 investments in companies and 16 in funds.

For more information, please visit: www.eifo.dk

Further information



Chromologics



Gerit Tolborg

CEO

+45 6160 3209

[email protected]



Novo Holdings

Marie-Louise Jersin

Senior PR Lead

+45 3049 4957

[email protected]



EIFO



Jon Arskog

Press Relations Officer

+45 2252 9648

[email protected]

