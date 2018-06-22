Chronic Care Management, Inc. Offers Soft Landing for Medical Groups and Patients Affected by CareSync's Surprise Going Out of Business Announcement

CLEVELAND, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Care Management, Inc. announced today that it has launched a transitional and longitudinal chronic care management offering for practices and patients affected by yesterday's announcement of CareSync going out of business.

Dr. William Mills, President and CEO of Chronic Care Management, Inc. said, "We are prepared to seamlessly transition medical groups and patients affected by the CareSync closure to our high quality, clinically-integrated care management model that is helping keep patients in the community and out of high-cost settings." Mills continued, "In order to avoid patient abandonment and care transition concerns, we are prepared to onboard former CareSync practices quickly and bring their patients onto our clinically-focused program. Affected practices should call our office at 440.248.6500 or email me directly at William.mills@ChronicCareManagement.com."

CCM is a program launched by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2015 to help provide support for patients with multiple chronic conditions in-between their provider visits and episodes of care. The CCM program created a new Medicare-benefit to support beneficiaries with two or more chronic conditions by providing new "in-between visit" revenue to participating providers, stimulating practices to enhance their focus on goal-directed, person-centered care planning, and to provide "aging-in-place" resources such as proactive care management.

The CCM program is associated with positive clinical outcomes for patients – a recent study of the Medicare program showed that it is lowering hospitalization rates, emergency department use and skilled nursing days, while increasing engagement between patients and their practitioners. The program works by creating increased connectivity between patients with chronic conditions and their healthcare providers and matching patients with community-based resources such as home healthcare when appropriate.

Chronic Care Management, Inc. provides:

A comprehensive "in-between episode" chronic care management technology solution as well as practice-integrated clinical staff that together provide complete care management for Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial beneficiaries to enable doctors to participate in the cutting edge program while enabling providers workflow

Chronic care management support for multiple Quality Programs including Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), MIPS, Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI), and others

Robust Risk Stratification capability, enabling chronic care management workflow from high to low risk

Capture of non-visit revenue via chronic care management codes (CPT 99490, CPT 99487 and CPT 99489) with 3rd-party tested, robust audit trail and time tracking features

Support of new Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) program codes, including CPT 99484, enabling in-between episode support of people with behavioral, addiction and mental health conditions

Chronic Care Management Professional Hints, which provide evidence-based documentation processes for many chronic medical conditions

Business intelligence tools that provide real-time data on CCM revenue and other key performance indicators

Advanced scheduling / Call Center support technology to address the continuity of care and community outreach to the patients in between physician visits

Comprehensive medication management including home delivery and adherence tools via partner pharmacy

About Chronic Care Management, Inc.

Chronic Care Management, Inc. is a solution-oriented technology and services care management provider. The company's primary focus is "in-between visit" care management for people with multiple chronic conditions. Headed by William Mills, M.D., a physician with extensive national care management leadership and primary care and geriatrics practice, the company develops and deploys software and clinically integrated care management programs that promote goal-directed, quality collaborative care planning. The solutions bring together healthcare providers, systems and stakeholders around a central, person-centered care plan that drive positive clinical outcomes for patients and positive financial outcomes for healthcare organizations and payers, including Medicare. Providing fee-for-service healthcare providers a concrete path from volume to value, Chronic Care Management, also empowers organizations who are participating in alternative payment models with a formal platform to foster care coordination, quality measure success attainment, advance care planning, care transitions, medication reconciliation and a number of other success-driving areas.

