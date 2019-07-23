Chronic Cellars Set to Crush the Canned Wine Game

PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Chronic Cellars will add a bit of can-do spirit. Known for their fun labels and serious wines, the Paso Robles-based winery is adding two 375ml cans with the signature Chronic Cellars vibe. Starting this month, Chronic Cellars joins the growing canned wine segment, which has grown +70% over the last 52 weeks,* with the Chronic Cellars Sparkling Wine and Rosé Wine, both with a $5.99 suggested retail price. Sold individually, each can holds approximately two and half glasses of wine, making them ideal to share and easy to take anywhere. The Chronic Cellars Sparkling and Rosé cans are available in California now and will be released in more markets in 2020.

"The new Sparkling and Rosé reflect what we always try to do here at Chronic Cellars: Create excellent wine in a cool, bold package that is exceptionally shareable and leaves people talking," explains Chronic Cellars Winemaker and Co-Founder, Josh Beckett.

Chronic Cellars Rosé and Sparkling Cans at a Glance:

Chronic Cellars Sparkling ($5.99/375ml can, 12.5% alcohol): This California sparkling wine offers crisp and refreshing notes of green apple and citrus that sparkle on first sip and end with a subtle touch of honey.

Chronic Cellars Rosé ($5.99/375ml, 12.5% alcohol): This 2018 California Rosé has bold red fruit aromatics with juicy watermelon and ripe raspberry flavors that linger to a deliciously fresh finish.

"Deciding to add a canned wine to the Chronic Cellars portfolio was a natural extension for this brand, and we wanted to ensure these quality wines remained true to the brand," says Natasha Hayes, VP of Marketing and DTC for WX Brands. "With the growth of this segment and interest from our consumers, we knew it was time to add cans to the portfolio."

Chronic Cellars is one of the wines among WX Brands' portfolio of award-winning brands including Bread & Butter, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards, Jelly Jar Wines, Our Daily Wines, Reckless Love wine and Sunday Funday wine. Founded in 1999, WX Brands has a 20-year track record as proven brand builders and stewards. www.wxbrands.com

*Source: Nielsen, TTL US FDL, Latest 52, W/E 4.27.19

About WX Brands

WX Brands offers a unique portfolio of wine brands that are sold both domestically and globally. WX also develops exclusive wine brands for retailers around the world. Products are sourced from 14 countries and sold in 19 countries resulting in over 4 million cases sold worldwide. In February 2019, Wine Business Monthly named WX Brands #18 among the Top 50 US wine companies.

