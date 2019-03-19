Chronic Constipation Has an Impact on Urinary Tract Infections in Children

PHOENIX, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary tract infections (UTIs) affect eight percent of young girls and 1­2 percent of young boys at least once by the time they are five years of age, according to The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).1 The AAP further notes that constipation is one of several factors that can increase the risk of UTIs. DocuSol® Kids mini-enemas (https://docusolkids.com) are a safe, effective way to relieve constipation in children aged 2-12 years.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also cites constipation as one of several factors that may contribute to a higher risk of urinary tract reinfection, in addition to incomplete bladder emptying and holding urine. It is important to treat a child's constipation promptly, before it leads to such obstructions; and it is recommended that children have at least one soft bowel movement a day if possible. For those who need help though, stool softeners and enemas are sometimes necessary.

DocuSol® Kids mini-enema is a unique stool softener developed for general constipation and is designed to provide fast, effective relief for those children unwilling or unable to swallow medications. DocuSol® Kids generally works within 2-15 minutes,2 and is a non-irritating formula. Many over-the-counter treatments contain bisacodyl, which can irritate the bowels even further.

Parents and caregivers can count on DocuSol® Kids for an easy and safe rectal therapy. DocuSol® Kids products can be found on shelves at local retailers such as Rite Aid, HEB, Meijer's and Albertsons. Additional information is available online at: www.DocuSolKids.com.

Disclaimer: The material contained is for reference purposes only and obtained through public domain. Alliance Labs, LLC and Summit Pharmaceuticals do not assume responsibility for patient care or the accuracy of the processes or information presented. Contact a physician prior to use.

About DocuSol® Kids

DocuSol® Kids offers the highest quality incontinence products to the federal government, national pharmaceutical wholesalers, retailers and healthcare providers across the country. Alliance Labs is the distributor of both the DocuSol® and Enemeez® product lines. The staff at Alliance Labs is dedicated to researching and pursuing product lines designed to improve the lives of the patients they serve. Learn more at: www.DocuSolKids.com.

Sources: 1. American Academy of Pediatrics online / Section on Urology / Updated 5/23/2018.

2. Federal Register / Vol. 50, No. 10 / Tuesday, January15, 1985 / Proposed Rules; pgs. 2124-2158.

