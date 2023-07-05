Chronic Disease Management Market size to grow by USD 4,610.51 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chronic disease management market size is set to grow by USD 4,610.51 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.09%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The chronic disease management market is segmented as follows:

Type

Solutions



Services

End-user

Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the global chronic disease management market can be attributed to the increase in awareness about the use of cloud-based and on-premises solutions in healthcare. Furthermore, the demand for shorter hospital stays has increased, which lowers the cost incurred in hospitalization, which, in turn, has increased the demand for chronic disease management solutions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the chronic disease management market include ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cedar Gate Technologies, cliexa Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Health Care Service Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MINES and Associates Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Pegasystems Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Vivify Health Inc., WellSky Corp., ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chronic disease management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - The company offers Chronic Care Management Program features services to assist care providers in reducing the complexity of caring for chronic patients, including the creation of a care plan, medication reconciliation, scheduling of preventive care services, and patient outreach.

The company offers Chronic Care Management Program features services to assist care providers in reducing the complexity of caring for chronic patients, including the creation of a care plan, medication reconciliation, scheduling of preventive care services, and patient outreach. Cedar Gate Technologies - The company offers chronic disease management, such as the Care Management application, which is clinically driven and powers workflows for utilization management, case management, condition management, prevention, and wellness, all through a centralized member dashboard.

The company offers chronic disease management, such as the Care Management application, which is clinically driven and powers workflows for utilization management, case management, condition management, prevention, and wellness, all through a centralized member dashboard. cliexa Inc. - The company offers Chronic Care Management which is the series of actions taken by health care professionals and clinicians to improve the lives of patients with chronic diseases, including conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, asthma, cancer, cardiovascular disease, COPD, depression, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the chronic disease management market. There is a rapid increase in infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing across the world. Furthermore, the rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer is increasing the need for chronic disease management solutions and services.

For example, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), chronic diseases account for around 43% of the global disease burden and 60% of deaths across the world. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market.

Significant Trends

Technological advancement in the global chronic disease management market is an emerging trend influencing market growth. Market players adopt advanced technologies such as AI to treat chronic diseases. Moreover, medical personnel can use AI for early intervention and improved outcomes for patients with diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

In February 2022, Biofourmis introduced Bioformis Care, a service that provides high-quality remote care to patients with chronic diseases. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the chronic disease management market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Rising medical data privacy concerns challenge the growth of the chronic disease management market during the forecast period. Advanced technologies are used to store, process, analyze, and interpret medical documents. But the use of such technologies leads to data privacy concerns.

Also, according to the privacy laws of various countries, personal data, medical records, and medication information of any person should not be disclosed without authorization and permission. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist chronic disease management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chronic disease management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chronic disease management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chronic disease management market vendors

Chronic Disease Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,610.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cedar Gate Technologies, cliexa Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Health Care Service Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MINES and Associates Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Pegasystems Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Vivify Health Inc., WellSky Corp., ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global chronic disease management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global chronic disease management market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Healthcare providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Healthcare providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Healthcare payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Healthcare payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

Exhibit 107: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Key news



Exhibit 110: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - Segment focus

12.4 Cedar Gate Technologies

Exhibit 112: Cedar Gate Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cedar Gate Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cedar Gate Technologies - Key offerings

12.5 cliexa Inc.

Exhibit 115: cliexa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: cliexa Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: cliexa Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 118: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Health Catalyst Inc.

Exhibit 121: Health Catalyst Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Health Catalyst Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Health Catalyst Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Health Catalyst Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 HealthEdge Software Inc.

Exhibit 125: HealthEdge Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: HealthEdge Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 132: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.11 MINES and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 137: MINES and Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: MINES and Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: MINES and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 140: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Pegasystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Pegasystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Pegasystems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Pegasystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 147: ScienceSoft USA Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 148: ScienceSoft USA Corp. - Product / Service

Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 149: ScienceSoft USA Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Vivify Health Inc.

Exhibit 150: Vivify Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Vivify Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Vivify Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 WellSky Corp.

Exhibit 153: WellSky Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: WellSky Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: WellSky Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 ZeOmega Inc.

Exhibit 156: ZeOmega Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: ZeOmega Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: ZeOmega Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

