Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic disease management includes numerous drugs and medical device-based techniques used for the management of various chronic diseases. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for chronic disease management through various therapeutics and advanced device technologies.
The report will provide detailed exposure to chronic disease management market. This report analyzes the market trends of chronic disease management with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021 - 2026), and regional markets of the chronic disease management.
This report will highlight the current and future market potential of chronic disease management along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenario, drivers, restrains, and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2026, and market Shares of key market players.
The regional market analysis of chronic disease management is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
The Report Includes:
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, disease type, delivery technology, treatment adherence, treatment provider, and region
- Insight into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support effective disease state management
- Regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the market
- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer and Takeda
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Abbvie Inc.
- Acadia Pharmaceutical
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Adherium
- Agenus
- Akron
- Alivecor
- Alkermes
- Amgen Inc.
- Amiko
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Anavex Life Sciences
- Ani Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Asahi Kasai Corp.
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Athersys
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Beigene
- Biosensics
- Bioserenity
- Biotricity
- Biotronik
- Bioxcel Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BTS Bioengineering
- Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Cipla
- Clovis Oncology
- Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Cspc Pharmaceutical Group
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.
- Earlysense
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Eli Lilly
- Empatica
- Endo International
- Endoceutics Inc.
- Erytech Pharma
- Esteve
- Everist Health
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Glooko Inc.
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hocoma
- Ihealth
- Infobionic Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Intelesens
- Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Ipsen S.A.
- Jan Medical Inc.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Lundbeck
- Lupin
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Medminder
- Medtronic Inc.
- Menarini
- Merck Kgaa
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Neofect Co. Ltd.
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- Neurometrix Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk
- Nucana
- Omada Health Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Orion Pharma Ltd.
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Philosys
- Polar Electro Oy
- Prescribewellness LLC
- Preventice Inc.
- Propeller Health
- Qardio
- Rehab-Robotics (A Member of Vincent Medical Holdings)
- Sage Therapeutics
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sense4Care
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
- Shionogi and Co. Ltd.
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
- Tcr2 Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Tyme Technologies
- Vertex Pharmaceutical
- Viatris Inc.
- Vital Connect
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Winmedical Srl
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- Zogenix Inc.
- Zydus Cadila
