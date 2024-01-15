Chronic Disease Markets for Sustained Released Injectables: The Trend toward Self-Administration

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Disease Markets for Sustained Released Injectables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for chronic disease markets for sustained release injectables. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Evolving Engineered Solutions

Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns. These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases. For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing. Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended-release profiles. These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to product encapsulated and coated versions of new APIs.

The goal is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with dosing of once-a-day or less.

What You Will Learn

What are the marketed sustained release injectable drug products, what sustained release formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?

What are the major factors driving sustained release injectable drug demand?

What sustained release injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?

How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the sustained release market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?

What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for sustained release injectable drug products?

In what therapeutic market segments do sustained release injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2028? What is their expected growth rate?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for sustained release injectables?

Key Topics Covered:

Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Injectable Drug Formulation Technology

Innovation in Injectable Device Designs

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

Market Factors

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

Sustained Release - Branded Formulation Technologies

Biodegradable Polymers

Branded SR Formulation Technologies

Physical Process Control Methods

Sustained Release Injectables - Development Factors

Formulation Factors

Stability

Lyophilization

Packaging

Administration Factors

SR Injectables - Product

Analysis & Market Sector Forecasts

Addiction

Naltrexone

Diabetes

Exenatide

Infectious Disease

Interferon

Hormone Deficiency

Estradiol

Somatropin

Testosterone

Metabolic Diseases

Acromegaly

Neurology

Oncology

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Cytarabine

Prostate

Pain Management

Reproductive Health

Fertility

Endometriosis

Market Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Alkermes

Amylin

AntriaBio

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobundo

Avadel

Biomarin

Camurus

Critical Pharmaceuticals

DURECT

Eli Lilly

Enzon

Ipsen

Janssen

NanOlogy

Novartis

OctoPlus

Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia

Pacira

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm AB

Roche

Sanofi

Taiwan Liposome Company

Xbrane Bipharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y1810

