Chronic Disease Markets for Sustained Released Injectables: The Trend toward Self-Administration

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Disease Markets for Sustained Released Injectables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for chronic disease markets for sustained release injectables. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Evolving Engineered Solutions

Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns. These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases. For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing. Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended-release profiles. These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to product encapsulated and coated versions of new APIs.

The goal is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with dosing of once-a-day or less.

What You Will Learn

  • What are the marketed sustained release injectable drug products, what sustained release formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?
  • What are the major factors driving sustained release injectable drug demand?
  • What sustained release injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?
  • How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the sustained release market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?
  • What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for sustained release injectable drug products?
  • In what therapeutic market segments do sustained release injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2028? What is their expected growth rate?
  • What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for sustained release injectables?

Key Topics Covered:

Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

  • The Trend toward Self-Administration
  • Injectable Drug Formulation Technology
  • Innovation in Injectable Device Designs
  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers
  • Market Factors
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Risk Factors
  • Sustained Release - Branded Formulation Technologies
  • Biodegradable Polymers
  • Branded SR Formulation Technologies
  • Physical Process Control Methods
  • Sustained Release Injectables - Development Factors
  • Formulation Factors
  • Stability
  • Lyophilization
  • Packaging
  • Administration Factors
  • SR Injectables - Product

Analysis & Market Sector Forecasts

  • Addiction
  • Naltrexone
  • Diabetes
  • Exenatide
  • Infectious Disease
  • Interferon
  • Hormone Deficiency
  • Estradiol
  • Somatropin
  • Testosterone
  • Metabolic Diseases
  • Acromegaly
  • Neurology
  • Oncology
  • Leukemia
  • Lymphoma
  • Cytarabine
  • Prostate
  • Pain Management
  • Reproductive Health
  • Fertility
  • Endometriosis

Market Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Alkermes
  • Amylin
  • AntriaBio
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Aurobundo
  • Avadel
  • Biomarin
  • Camurus
  • Critical Pharmaceuticals
  • DURECT
  • Eli Lilly
  • Enzon
  • Ipsen
  • Janssen
  • NanOlogy
  • Novartis
  • OctoPlus
  • Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia
  • Pacira
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
  • Recipharm AB
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Taiwan Liposome Company
  • Xbrane Bipharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y1810

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Automation and Material Handling Equipment in Various Process Industries

Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Automation and Material Handling Equipment in Various Process Industries

The "Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Automated Guided Carts, Automated Tow Tractor,...
Global Sulfatases Market Forecasts to 2028, with Competitor Analysis for Bayer, BASF, Yara, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemicals, UPL, Israel Chemical Company, Novozymes & Syngenta Crop Protection

Global Sulfatases Market Forecasts to 2028, with Competitor Analysis for Bayer, BASF, Yara, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemicals, UPL, Israel Chemical Company, Novozymes & Syngenta Crop Protection

The "Global Sulfatases Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sulfatases market ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.