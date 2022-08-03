Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 51.84 million, Increasing Use of Off-label Pharmacological Treatment for CFS to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The increasing use of off-label pharmacological treatment for CFS is driving the growth of the market. Graded exercise and CBT are considered the first-line treatment for CFS. Patients with CFS are more likely to consult a complementary or alternative healthcare provider instead of a physiotherapist or psychologist for advice and support. As there are no approved drugs for the treatment of CFS, a wide range of pain relievers, antidepressants, antibiotics, and immunomodulators are being prescribed off-label for improving symptoms.

Market Challenge: The confirmation of specific diagnostic tests for confirmation of CFS is challenging the growth of the market. CFS can be a symptom of other medical conditions, such as chronic mononucleosis, fibromyalgia, neurological conditions, Lyme disease, and sensitivity to certain chemicals. It can also be a symptom in many treatable diseases such as depression, cancer, subacute or chronic infections, psychosomatic diseases, and malingering. Thus, more education is required about CFS among healthcare professionals. Such factors may challenge the market growth in the forecast years.

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as high per capita pharmaceutical expenditure, access to advanced healthcare, the strong market presence of leading vendors, and the increasing awareness about CFS. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market in North America. The growing prevalence of CFS in the US is also driving the growth of the regional market. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the prevalence of CFS in the US is around 11.5%.

The pain relievers and NSAIDs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Pain relievers are the most commonly used drugs, as they can help in relieving pain and reducing inflammation. Ibuprofen is the most commonly used NSAID. Body pain is the most frequently reported reason for the use of NSAIDs in CFS patients. Arthritis and headache are the second-most and the third-most frequently reported reasons, respectively.

Some Companies Mentioned

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bionpharma Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.84 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bionpharma Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pain relievers and NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Antimicrobial and immunomodulatory drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

10.4 Apotex Inc.

10.5 Bionpharma Inc.

10.6 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.8 Lupin Ltd.

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

