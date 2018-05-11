Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Positive ICER Findings Likely to Increase Payer Acceptance of Entresto

Payers were originally extremely worried about the potential cost burden of Entresto, however, the level of concern surrounding the drug is currently moderate as physician uptake has been lower than expected.

Payers suggest that it will take some time for routine prescribing habits to change to incorporate Entresto, as physicians have been treating chronic heart failure patients with cheap angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers for many years. If physicians begin requesting Entresto on a frequent basis, then payers across the US and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) indicate that their approaches to the drug's reimbursement may change.



Payers across Europe and the US have implemented patient population and line of therapy restrictions for Entresto, to various degrees, which tend to be in line with the patient characteristics of the Phase III PARADIGM-HF trial. However, access to Entresto in the first-line treatment setting is significantly more open in the US than in Europe, suggesting that US insurers are not as concerned about the potential budget impact of Entresto.



This is likely due to the low physician demand for the product, the deterrent of high patient co-pay, and/or the drug's relatively reasonable cost in comparison to other cardiovascular therapies such as the proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin 9 inhibitors. In addition to patient population and line of therapy restrictions, the majority of the markets surveyed b. The author also require Entresto to be prescribed initially by a hospital specialist.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



REGULATORY LABELS AND GUIDELINES

Regulatory labels for Entresto

CHF guidelines

Bibliography



GLOBAL ACCESS LEVERS AND BARRIERS

Insights and strategic recommendations

The level of concern surrounding Entresto's budget impact is moderate as physicians have been slow to adopt

Payers have imposed patient population and line of therapy restrictions on Entresto in all surveyed markets

Many European countries restrict Entresto's prescription to specialist physicians

Efficiency audits may be imposed if usage increases dramatically



EVIDENCE AND VALUE

Insights and strategic recommendations

PARADIGM-HF patient population guides reimbursement restrictions

Payers deem PARADIGM-HF endpoints to be acceptable, but highlight certain areas for improvement

Real-world evidence data will likely bolster physician and payer confidence in Entresto; unlikely to impact pricing

Bibliography



RECENTLY APPROVED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS

Insights and strategic recommendations

Payer appetite for Entresto in preserved ejection fraction is high

Payers and physicians may favor Jardiance if the therapy demonstrates comparable CV benefits in CHF patients

Omecamtiv mecarbil's success may lie with unstable CHF patients

Bibliography



US PRICING



US REIMBURSEMENT

Insights and strategic recommendations

Commercial formularies include Entresto but vary in their tier positioning

Out-of-pocket costs and risk of entering the donut hole are likely to be disincentives for Medicare patients

Prior authorization criteria for Entresto are not overly restrictive

Positive ICER findings likely to increase payer acceptance of Entresto

Novartis has entered into multiple outcomes-based contracts for Entresto

Bibliography



CANADA

Bibliography



PRICING IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS



FRANCE

Insights and strategic recommendations

ASMR rating has an impact on pricing

The price of Entresto has not yet been negotiated in France, but the drug is available under the post-ATU scheme

Bibliography



GERMANY

Insights and strategic recommendations

Positive assessment from the G-BA will impact price negotiations

Bibliography



ITALY

Insights and strategic recommendations

AIFA decides to reimburse Entresto

Bibliography



SPAIN

Insights and strategic recommendations

Reimbursement is dictated by both national and regional bodies

National and regional bodies enforce similar patient population and line of therapy restrictions for Entresto

Bibliography



UK

Insights and strategic recommendations

NICE and SMC determinations drive reimbursement decisions

Payers restrict Entresto initiation to secondary care, but longer-term shared-care agreements are in place

CCGs offer more detailed advice on prior ACE inhibitor treatment than NICE

Bibliography



METHODOLOGY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjg6d6/chronic_heart?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronic-heart-failure-pricing-reimbursement-and-access-report-2018-positive-icer-findings-likely-to-increase-payer-acceptance-of-entresto-300646988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

