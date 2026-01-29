Chronic Hepatitis D Market Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) as Emerging Therapies Drive Optimism | DelveInsight

The chronic hepatitis D virus market is expected to grow steadily, driven by a relatively small pipeline of emerging therapies. Leading candidates, such as Brelovitug from Bluejay Therapeutics and the Tobevibart + Elebsiran combination from Vir Biotechnology, highlight the industry's growing focus on this high unmet need, as developers continue to advance innovative treatment approaches for this challenging disease.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Hepatitis D Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic hepatitis D emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Chronic Hepatitis D Market Summary

The market size for chronic hepatitis D in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest chronic hepatitis D treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Over 12 million people globally are chronically infected with the hepatitis D virus, which is recognized as the most severe form of viral hepatitis.

Leading chronic hepatitis D companies developing emerging therapies, such as Bluejay Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, and others, are developing new therapy for chronic hepatitis D that can be available in the chronic hepatitis D market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for chronic hepatitis D that can be available in the chronic hepatitis D market in the coming years. The promising chronic hepatitis D therapies in clinical trials include Brelovitug (BJT-778), Tobevibart + Elebsiran, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Hepatitis D Market

Rising Global Disease Burden: Increased prevalence of HDV infection, especially in regions with high hepatitis B (HBV) incidence, such as parts of Africa, the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Increased prevalence of HDV infection, especially in regions with high hepatitis B (HBV) incidence, such as parts of Africa, the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: Improved screening and diagnostic capabilities are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of HDV in HBV-infected patients.

Improved screening and diagnostic capabilities are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of HDV in HBV-infected patients. Multi-Targeted Strategies in HDV Management: Brelovitug from Bluejay Therapeutics, along with Tobevibart plus Elebsiran from Vir Biotechnology, are emerging as promising next-generation treatments for chronic HDV. By addressing viral entry and replication through complementary approaches, these therapies signal a shift toward multi-targeted strategies that may offer greater effectiveness than traditional interferon-based treatments.

Chronic Hepatitis D Market Analysis

Testing for the hepatitis D virus remains limited despite its clinical importance. Lack of standardized HDV RNA assays hampers accurate detection of active infection and monitoring of treatment response. This contributes to underdiagnosis and delays in timely clinical management.

Pegylated interferon alpha (PEG-IFNα) was historically the only available therapy for chronic HDV.

(PEG-IFNα) was historically the only available therapy for chronic HDV. Clinical utility is limited due to modest efficacy, high rates of side effects, and multiple contraindications. Few patients achieve a complete virological response, and relapses are common after treatment ends.

The treatment landscape is evolving, with new therapies showing promising outcomes. In 2023, bulevirtide , a once-daily subcutaneous entry inhibitor, was approved by the European Medicines Agency for adults with chronic HDV.

, a once-daily subcutaneous entry inhibitor, was approved by the European Medicines Agency for adults with chronic HDV. Ongoing multicenter studies are evaluating optimal dosing, treatment duration, and potential combination strategies with PEG-IFNα.

Nucleoside analogues used for hepatitis B management show no direct antiviral effect on HDV. They remain important for controlling concurrent HBV infection in co-infected patients.

Chronic Hepatitis D Competitive Landscape

Brelovitug (Bluejay Therapeutics) and the Tobevibart + Elebsiran (Vir Biotechnology) represent promising next-generation therapies for chronic HDV. Targeting viral entry and replication through complementary mechanisms, they reflect a shift toward multi-targeted, more effective treatment strategies beyond interferon-based options.

Bluejay Therapeutics' Brelovitug (BJT-778) is a highly potent, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that specifically targets the hepatitis B virus surface antigen (anti-HBsAg) and exhibits pan-genotypic activity. It is under investigation as a potential standalone therapy for adults with chronic hepatitis D and as a cornerstone of combination strategies aimed at achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Brelovitug works by neutralizing and clearing hepatitis B and D virions and depleting HBsAg-containing subviral particles. Additionally, it has demonstrated potential as a powerful immunomodulator.

Tobevibart is an investigational monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously that targets the hepatitis B surface antigen to prevent hepatitis B and D viruses from entering liver cells while reducing circulating viral particles. It incorporates extended half-life technologies and is being clinically evaluated for chronic hepatitis B and D.

Elebsiran is a subcutaneous investigational siRNA therapy designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA, thereby reducing surface antigen production. It has shown potential antiviral activity against both hepatitis B and D viruses and is being developed through a collaboration between Vir Biotechnology and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chronic hepatitis D market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic hepatitis D market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Chronic Hepatitis D?

Chronic hepatitis D (CHD) is a severe, progressive liver disease caused by persistent infection with the hepatitis D virus (HDV), a defective RNA virus that can only replicate in the presence of the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It occurs either as a coinfection with HBV or, more commonly in chronic cases, as a superinfection in individuals already living with chronic hepatitis B. CHD is considered the most aggressive form of viral hepatitis, characterized by faster disease progression and a significantly higher risk of advanced liver complications, including cirrhosis, hepatic decompensation, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Despite affecting a relatively smaller patient population compared with other viral hepatitides, chronic hepatitis D represents a major unmet medical need due to limited therapeutic options and historically poor clinical outcomes.

Chronic Hepatitis D Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic hepatitis D epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic hepatitis D patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, up to 2.4 million people are hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)-positive. Among them, 3–6% test positive for HDV antibodies, and 50–70% of those have active HDV infection based on RNA testing, translating to an estimated 70,000 to 150,000 active HDV cases in the US.

The chronic hepatitis D market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus

Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus

Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus

Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus

Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Hepatitis D Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus, and Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Key Chronic Hepatitis D Companies Bluejay Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, Gilead Sciences, and others Key Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies Brelovitug (BJT-778), Tobevibart + Elebsiran, HEPCLUDEX, and others

Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hepatitis D current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Hepatitis D current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Hepatitis D Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Hepatitis D Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Hepatitis D Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Introduction 3 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Overview at a Glance 3.1. Chronic Hepatitis D Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2. Chronic Hepatitis D Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3. Causes 7.4. Pathophysiology 7.5. Symptoms 7.6. Risk Factor 7.7. Diagnosis 7.8. Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 8.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 8.5.3 Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 8.5.4 Age-specific Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 8.5.5 Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Chronic Hepatitis D Patient Journey 10 Marketed Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 HEPCLUDEX (Bulevirtide): Gilead Sciences 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy To be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging Chronic Hepatitis D Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Brelovitug (BJT-778): Bluejay Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views 11.3 Tobevibart + Elebsiran: Vir Biotechnology To be continued in the report…. 12 Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Chronic Hepatitis D Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus 12.7.2 Market Size of Chronic Hepatitis D Virus by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size 12.9. Japan Chronic Hepatitis D Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Chronic Hepatitis D 14 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Unmet Needs 15 Chronic Hepatitis D Market SWOT Analysis 16 Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Chronic Hepatitis D Market Report Methodology

