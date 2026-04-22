Chronic Inflammatory Dermatoses: Designing Trials for Late-Stage Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into why chronic inflammatory dermatoses require unique development strategies. Attendees will gain insight into clinical trial design decisions that can increase the chance of late-stage success. The featured speaker will share how to manage trial execution risk and ensure data quality.

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic, relapsing inflammatory dermatoses such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo and hidradenitis suppurativa pose distinct development challenges that traditional clinical trial models were not designed to address. While therapeutic innovation has accelerated, many promising programs struggle in late-stage development, not due to a lack of efficacy, but because trial designs do not fully capture durability, long-term safety and improvements in patient experience.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will outline a strategic framework for designing Phase II and Phase III trials positioned for regulatory, clinical and commercial success in chronic dermatoses. The speaker will discuss how to move beyond short-term response rates to sustained disease control, integrate clinician and patient perspectives into endpoint strategy, design for what happens after the primary endpoint and manage execution risks such as variability in investigator scoring and participant burden.

For sponsors advancing dermatology assets, these strategic decisions shape not only approval and labeling outcomes, but also competitive differentiation and long-term market viability.

Register for this webinar to learn how the inflammatory dermatoses trial design can support late-stage success.

Join Ayman Farahat, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Global Head of Dermatology, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Chronic Inflammatory Dermatoses: Designing Trials for Late-Stage Success.

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