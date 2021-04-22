Chronic Insomnia Market Expected to Thrive at a CAGR of 7.29% for the Study Period 2018-2030 in the 7MM, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chronic Insomnia Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the disease overview, its causes, signs/ symptoms, and diagnosis modalities. The report highlights the available treatment, pipeline therapies, and factors changing the Chronic Insomnia market landscape during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France) and Japan).

The Chronic Insomnia market size insights report is designed to identify and grab true opportunities in the Chronic Insomnia market landscape, help clients form collaborations and ink deals that give them a competitive advantage and plan strategic moves to yield maximum returns.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chronic Insomnia market report:

The total diagnosed Chronic Insomnia prevalent population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 5,585,128 cases in 2020. Further, it is estimated that the diagnosed prevalence will rise ascribed to it being an easy-to-diagnose condition and increasing awareness of the disease.

The US reported the highest Chronic Insomnia patient pool, more than 2,500,000 in 2020.

The US accounted for the maximum share of the Chronic Insomnia market size, approximately 66.42% of the overall market size of Chronic Insomnia in 2020.

Key pharmaceutical companies energetically working in the Chronic Insomnia market are Idorsia Pharmaceuticals , Janssen Research & Development/Minerva Neurosciences , and Sequential Medicine , among others.

, , and , among others. Key pipeline therapies set to place their foot in the market during the forecast period 2021-30 include Daridorexant, Seltorexant, SM-1, and several others.

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder with huge socio-economic costs. According to the third edition of the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD-3), it is characterized by difficulty in either initiating sleep, maintaining sleep continuity, or poor sleep quality. However, Chronic Insomnia is more complex, accompanied by daytime impairment of cognition, mood, or performance.

Various studies worldwide have shown the prevalence of insomnia in 10–30% of the population, some even as high as 50–60%. As per DelveInsight's Chronic Insomnia epidemiological analysis, Chronic Insomnia is slightly more prevalent among females than males.

The Chronic Insomnia market report offers historical and forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Chronic Insomnia Prevalent Cases

Chronic Insomnia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Chronic Insomnia Cases

Age-specific Chronic Insomnia Cases

Chronic Insomnia Market

The primary goal of the Chronic Insomnia market is to improve sleeping habits and alleviate symptoms such as distress and dysfunction. It can be managed with the help of psychological therapy, pharmacologic therapy, or a combination of both.

Psychological therapy options present in the Chronic Insomnia market include cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), multicomponent behavioral therapy or brief behavioral therapy (BBT) for insomnia, and other interventions, such as stimulus control, relaxation strategies, and sleep restriction.

Benzodiazepines are frequently prescribed to treat insomnia. Five benzodiazepines (estazolam, flurazepam, quazepam, temazepam, and triazolam) are in market as the FDA-approved medications for insomnia management. Non-benzodiazepine hypnotics include zopiclone, zolpidem, and zaleplon. Orexin receptor antagonists, including Dayvigo and Belsomra, recently gained popularity in the Chronic Insomnia market therapy.

However, several limitations exist in the present Chronic Insomnia market. Lack of in-depth clinical training in current medical curricula has resulted in delayed or misdiagnosed and improper treatment plans for patients. An increased understanding and screening of insomnia disorder by health care professionals could result in broader public knowledge of insomnia disorder and sleep health.

Chronic Insomnia Pipeline Therapies

Daridorexant: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Seltorexant: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

SM-1: Sequential Medicine

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sequential Medicine

Key Chronic Insomnia Pipeline Therapies: Daridorexant, Seltorexant, SM-1

Chronic Insomnia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chronic Insomnia Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chronic Insomnia emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Chronic Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chronic Insomnia 5 Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Chronic Insomnia Patient Journey 7 Organizations contributing to Chronic Insomnia 8 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Key Endpoints in Chronic Insomnia Clinical Trials 10 Chronic Insomnia Marketed Therapies 11 Chronic Insomnia Emerging Therapies 12 Other Chronic Insomnia Promising Therapies 13 Chronic Insomnia: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Insomnia 15 KOL Reviews 16 Case Reports 17 Chronic Insomnia Market Drivers 18 Chronic Insomnia Market Barriers 19 Chronic Insomnia Market Access 20 SWOT Analysis 21 Disclaimer 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 About DelveInsight

