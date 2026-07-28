Chronic Itch in Dogs and Cats May Look Like Normal Licking and Grooming

A Thrive Pet Healthcare veterinary dermatologist explains how to recognize persistent itching, overgrooming, paw licking and recurring ear problems

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A dog that regularly licks its paws or a cat that spends extra time grooming may appear to be showing a harmless habit. In some cases, those behaviors are signs of chronic itch, allergic skin disease or another condition that needs veterinary care.

Chronic itch in dogs and cats can affect sleep, comfort and daily behavior. Repeated scratching, licking, chewing or grooming may also damage the skin and lead to redness, hair loss, odor, sores or secondary infections.

"Pets do not always show itch in an obvious way," said Dr. Anthea Schick, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist and senior national specialty director of dermatology at Thrive Pet Healthcare. "One dog may scratch all night, another may only lick its feet, and an itchy cat may simply look unusually well-groomed. The pattern often tells us more than any one behavior."

What does chronic itch look like in dogs?

Dogs with chronic itch may repeatedly lick or chew their paws, rub their faces, scratch their bodies, shake their heads or develop recurring ear infections.

Paw licking is easy to dismiss as a habit, especially when a dog has done it for months or years. Frequent licking or chewing, however, may point to allergies, parasites, infection or skin inflammation.

"I often hear that a dog has 'always done that,'" Schick said. "A long-standing habit can still be a medical sign. Normal licking or scratching should not leave a pet bald, sore, smelly or unable to settle down."

What does chronic itch look like in cats?

Cats may show chronic itch through overgrooming rather than obvious scratching. They may lick the same area repeatedly, pull out fur or develop thinning hair and bald patches, especially on the abdomen, back or legs.

Because grooming is normal for cats, owners may not recognize the problem until the coat begins to change or the skin becomes irritated.

"Cats are especially easy to overlook because grooming is part of their normal routine," Schick said. "Sometimes the first clue is thinning fur on the belly or back legs. By the time an owner sees a bald area, the cat may have been uncomfortable for quite a while."

Why does chronic itching matter?

Persistent itching can become a cycle. A dog or cat scratches, licks or chews the skin. The damaged skin becomes more inflamed and vulnerable to bacterial or yeast infections. That added irritation may cause even more itching.

The effects may extend beyond the skin. An itchy pet may wake frequently, pace, avoid being touched or spend long periods licking and grooming. Owners may also lose sleep when a dog scratches or shakes its head throughout the night.

Several conditions can cause similar signs, including:

Bacterial or yeast infections

Ear infections

Environmental allergies

Flea allergy dermatitis

Food reactions

Mites and other parasites

A veterinary exam can help identify the cause and determine whether more than one condition is contributing to the problem.

When should a pet see a veterinarian for itching?

Schick recommends that pet owners contact their veterinarian when scratching, licking, chewing or grooming:

Causes hair loss, redness, odor or broken skin

Leads to recurring ear problems

Appears painful

Interrupts sleep

Changes the pet's behavior

Becomes difficult to stop

Improves and then repeatedly returns

"Owners know their pets' routines better than anyone," Schick said. "A change in grooming, sleep or behavior is useful information. You do not need to diagnose the problem yourself, but you should not ignore a pattern that keeps coming back."

Limited-time offers for dogs

Participating Thrive Pet Healthcare primary care hospitals are offering 15% off Cytopoint® for dogs through Aug. 31, 2026.† Mention code: CYTO15. Cytopoint® has been shown to be effective for the treatment of allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs.

The following offers are available through Thrive Pet Healthcare's online pharmacy through August 31, 2026:

15% off the first Autoship of Apoquel ® chewables or tablets for dogs (30-count or more). †† Use code: APO15. Apoquel ® is used at home to control itching associated with allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months old.

chewables or tablets for dogs (30-count or more). Use code: APO15. Apoquel is used at home to control itching associated with allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months old. 35% off the first Autoship of Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Complete Dry Dog Food.†† Discount automatically applies, and no code is required.

A veterinary prescription is required for Cytopoint®, Apoquel® and Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Complete Dry Dog Food. Offers are subject to availability and other terms and restrictions available at point of purchase. Cytopoint and Apoquel are registered trademarks of Zoetis Services LLC. Hill's Prescription Diet and Derm Complete are registered trademarks of Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

Please call your local Thrive Pet Healthcare primary care hospital to inquire about offer participation.

To find a Thrive Pet Healthcare location near you, including primary, specialty, urgent and emergency veterinary care, visit thrivepetcare.com.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare creates the future of pet well-being through medical excellence, innovative technology, and a connected community of teams and partners. Today, its community of 360+ primary, emergency, and specialty hospitals across the U.S. cares for pets of all ages and health needs. Thrive Pet Healthcare invests in its people—through mentorship, leadership programs, continuing education, and well-being initiatives—so teams can grow and feel supported. For pet owners, convenient solutions such as a mobile app, online booking, Thrive Plus℠ membership, HereFurYou Helpline powered by whiskerDocs®, an online pharmacy, and flexible financial options* make accessing quality care simpler—giving families the peace of mind their pets deserve. Learn more at thrivepetcare.com.

*Subject to credit approval. See the financial providers' websites for full terms. Thrive Pet Healthcare and its subsidiaries/partners/facilities are not responsible for decisions made by financial providers.

†Valid 7/1 – 8/31/26. Prescription required. Cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts, except for applicable Thrive Plus discounts and other related offers and promotions. Applicable Thrive Plus discounts are applied before the 15%-off discount. Discounts apply to 1) first Autoship of 30-count or more Apoquel® Chewables, 2) in-hospital Cytopoint®, and 3) first Autoship of Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Complete Dry Dog Food only. Availability of products may vary. While supplies last. The offer does not include the cost of additional services, such as exams or diagnostic tests, that may be needed to fulfill a prescription.

††Offer valid on first-time Autoship order only. Prescription required. Certain product exclusions apply. Limit one use per customer. Subject to product availability. Discount applies to pre-tax merchandise total only; excludes shipping and taxes. Promotional codes are valid only at the online store and cannot be used in-office. No cash value. Non-transferable. Maximum $20 off. Autoship provides recurring deliveries, which you may modify or cancel at any time. Additional terms and conditions apply. Void where prohibited.

APOQUEL IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: See full prescribing information. Do not use Apoquel or Apoquel Chewable in dogs less than 12 months of age or those with serious infections. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable may increase the chances of developing serious infections, and may cause existing parasitic skin infestations or pre-existing cancers to get worse. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment in dogs with a history of recurrence of these conditions. New neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed in clinical studies and post-approval. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable have not been tested in dogs receiving some medications, including some commonly used to treat skin conditions such as corticosteroids and cyclosporines. Do not use in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. Most common side effects are vomiting and diarrhea. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable have been used safely with many common medications, including parasiticides, antibiotics and vaccines.

APOQUEL INDICATIONS: Control of pruritus (itching) associated with allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age.

CYTOPOINT INDICATIONS: Cytopoint has been shown to be effective for the treatment of allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare