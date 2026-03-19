Veterinarians Say Fleas, Ticks and Heartworm Are Already Emerging as Temperatures Rise Across the U.S.

Thrive Pet Healthcare veterinarians report early parasite activity and remind pet owners that dogs and cats need protection year-round

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to warm across much of the United States, veterinarians say fleas, ticks and mosquitoes that spread disease to pets are already becoming active. Veterinary experts at Thrive Pet Healthcare are reminding pet owners that year-round parasite prevention is essential to protect dogs and cats from infections that can cause serious illness.

"Parasites are increasingly becoming a year-round issue," said Dr. Gerard Ferrick, medical director at Thrive Pet Healthcare in Natick, Massachusetts. "Warmer temperatures are extending parasite activity and expanding where they can live. That's why pets should remain on veterinarian-approved flea, tick and heartworm prevention throughout the year. Consistent protection helps reduce the risk to both pets and people."

Veterinarians across Thrive Pet Healthcare's national network say parasite activity varies by region but remains a concern in every part of the country.

In the Upper Midwest, veterinarians say ticks can appear earlier than many pet owners expect.

"Ticks can become active whenever temperatures rise above about 35°F, so early spring in the Chicago area is often when we start seeing them on pets," said Dr. Karen Woodard, medical director at Thrive Pet Healthcare in Elmhurst, Illinois. "As the weather warms, flea activity increases as well. Because fleas and ticks can spread diseases that affect both pets and people, consistent parasite prevention is important throughout the year."

In the Northeast, tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease remain a persistent concern.

"In the Northeast, ticks remain a significant concern. Approximately 8-12% of dogs in our region test positive for tick-borne disease during routine screening," said Dr. Ferrick. "Ticks can be active year-round depending on temperature fluctuations, and thrive in wooded and grassy areas. Pets that are not on a preventive regimen can be exposed quickly."

In the South, veterinarians frequently diagnose heartworm disease, which is spread by mosquitoes.

"In Texas, heartworms are a year-round risk because mosquitoes don't take a season off," said Dr. Karri McCreary, medical director at Thrive Pet Healthcare in McKinney, Texas. "Keeping pets on monthly prevention and testing annually is the most effective way to protect them from this dangerous disease."

Even in regions where parasite risk may seem lower, veterinarians say pets can still be exposed.

"In Colorado, we often have crisp mornings or patches of snow on the ground well into spring, giving pet owners the impression that parasites aren't active yet," said Dr. Emily Bégin, medical director at Hampden Family Pet Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, a Thrive Pet Healthcare partner. "But warmer afternoons and temperatures above 50°F can trigger mosquitoes and other parasites to become active, making year-round preventive care important. Parasites don't wait for warm weather, and they certainly don't disappear just because there's snow."

Veterinarians also caution that parasites can affect pets that rarely go outside.

"Parasites can affect cats even if they spend most of their time indoors, making year-round protection that much more important," said Dr. Jennifer Taketani, medical director at Corona Del Mar Animal Hospital, a Thrive Pet Healthcare partner, in Corona Del Mar, California. "Fleas and other parasites can enter homes on clothing, other pets, or through small openings around doors and windows. Consistent prevention is far safer and more economical than treating infestations or infections after they occur."

Parasites that veterinarians are already seeing this spring

Across Thrive Pet Healthcare hospitals, veterinarians report early cases, including:

Dogs exposed to ticks during outdoor walks

Flea infestations affecting both dogs and indoor cats

Heartworm infections detected during routine testing

Veterinarians say these cases highlight the importance of routine wellness visits and parasite prevention.

"Many parasitic infections develop quietly before pets show any symptoms," said Dr. Bégin. "Conditions like heartworm disease, intestinal parasites, and tick‑borne illnesses can cause serious damage before they're detected. With preventive care and routine screening, we can interrupt those disease cycles early, protect vital organ systems, and avoid the serious and sometimes irreversible health complications that parasites can cause."

How pet owners can protect their pets

Veterinarians recommend several steps to help reduce parasite risk:

Use veterinarian-recommended flea, tick and heartworm prevention year-round

Schedule routine wellness exams

Test dogs annually for heartworm disease

Check pets for ticks after outdoor activities

Preventive care also helps veterinarians monitor pets' health and address concerns early.

Thrive Pet Healthcare offers preventive care through services such as the Thrive Plus membership program, which includes unlimited free exams to help veterinarians monitor pets' health and parasite-prevention needs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Parasites in Pets

Do dogs and cats need year-round flea and tick prevention?

Veterinarians recommend year-round parasite prevention because fleas, ticks and mosquitoes can remain active both inside and outside homes even during cooler months.

Can indoor cats get fleas?

Yes. Fleas can enter homes on clothing, shoes or other pets and quickly infest indoor environments, so indoor cats can still be exposed.

How do dogs and cats get heartworm?

Heartworm disease spreads through mosquito bites. It only takes one infected mosquito to transmit the parasite.

When should dogs and cats be tested for heartworm?

Veterinarians recommend annual heartworm testing for dogs and cats, even if they receive preventive medication.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare creates the future of pet well-being through medical excellence, innovative technology, and a connected community of teams and partners. Today, its network of 360+ primary, emergency, and specialty hospitals across the U.S. cares for pets of all ages and health needs, while portfolio companies provide tools and technology that help veterinary teams work smarter and deliver better care. Thrive invests in its people—through mentorship, leadership programs, continuing education, and well-being initiatives—so teams can grow and feel supported. For pet owners, convenient solutions such as a mobile app, Thrive PlusTM membership, HereFurYou Helpline, online booking, and flexible financial options* make accessing quality care simpler— giving families the peace of mind their pets deserve. Learn more at thrivepetcare.com.

*Subject to credit approval. See the financial providers' websites for full terms. Thrive Pet Healthcare and its subsidiaries/partners/facilities are not responsible for decisions made by financial providers.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare