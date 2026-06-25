Thrive Pet Healthcare Expands Pet Insurance Access Through Pumpkin and Trupanion to Help Pet Owners Plan for Veterinary Care Costs

New partnership adds to existing client financial solutions for preventive, emergency and specialty care at Thrive Pet Healthcare hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare today announced a new option to help pet owners plan for veterinary care costs, including expanded access to pet insurance through Pumpkin and Trupanion.

These offerings build on existing preventive and specialty care options available at Thrive Pet Healthcare hospitals, including Thrive Plus memberships and the CareCredit credit card. Together, they help pet owners plan ahead, manage routine care, and navigate the unexpected, so they can make timely, confident decisions based on what's best for their pet.

Veterinary care can be complex, often involving diagnostics, medications, and advanced equipment. Regular exams help catch concerns earlier, when treatment may be more effective and less stressful for pets and their families.

"We never want a client to feel that saying yes to the best care for their pet is out of reach," said Thrive Pet Healthcare Chief Operations Officer Dr. Andrew Triolo. "By expanding pet insurance options alongside the support already available in our hospitals, we're helping pet owners focus on what matters most—the health and well-being of their pets."

Expanded access to pet insurance through Pumpkin and Trupanion helps pet owners prepare for eligible accidents and illnesses and may reduce financial uncertainty when unexpected care is needed. Depending on the plan and policy terms, pet owners may be reimbursed for up to 90% of eligible veterinary bills.

"This partnership will undoubtedly help more pet parents avoid the unthinkable challenge of making healthcare decisions for their beloved pets for purely financial reasons," said Lior Keren, President of Pumpkin Pet Insurance. "At Pumpkin, we know that the unconditional love you have for your pets demands uncompromising care. That's why we are excited to partner with Thrive Pet Healthcare to deliver the best possible care for our pets."

Pumpkin offers PumpkinNow™. part of every Pumpkin policy, which can pay urgent approved claims in minutes before checkout. Pumpkin also offers Vet Visit Rewards, giving eligible pet owners savings of up to 10% on a year of coverage when they enroll within 3 days after a visit to their vet.

"Access to veterinary care should never be limited by financial uncertainty," said Margi Tooth, President and CEO at Trupanion. "Together with Thrive Pet Healthcare, we're helping more pet parents access high-quality coverage that is designed to support them throughout their pet's lifetime. From a pet's first veterinary visit through life's unexpected moments, we're working together to help families be better prepared for the future and focus on what matters most—the health and well-being of their pets."

Trupanion's VetDirect Pay™ pays participating hospitals directly, often in seconds, for eligible care, reducing high upfront costs and the need for reimbursement. Additionally, through Trupanion's exclusive Exam Day Offer, eligible pets can receive 30 days of immediate, comprehensive coverage with no waiting periods, helping pet owners protect their pets from the very start.

In addition to pet insurance, Thrive Pet Healthcare continues to offer options that support preventive care and payment flexibility.

Thrive Plus helps pet owners prioritize preventive care with unlimited exams, 10% off care services, and access to the HereFurYou 24/7 Helpline powered by whiskerDocs®, encouraging a proactive approach to lifelong health. When paired with pet insurance, it offers more comprehensive support, covering both routine wellness and unexpected care, so pets are protected at every stage. A 12-month membership commitment is required. Terms apply.

Thrive Pet Healthcare accepts the CareCredit credit card, which can be used in combination with Thrive Plus and select pet insurance plans. CareCredit offers special financing for six or 12 months on qualifying purchases of $200 or more. Minimum monthly payments required. Additionally, pet owners who have both the CareCredit credit card and Pumpkin insurance can pay for expenses at Thrive Pet Healthcare and select to receive their eligible expenses reimbursed directly to the CareCredit account*. It's an easy way to help ensure that pet owners can access the care their pets need, when they need it, without having upfront costs for their vet bills.

Each option serves a different purpose—wellness plans for routine care, insurance for accidents and illnesses, and financing for flexibility during treatment.

"Pet owners should not have to wait until a stressful moment to think about how they will manage care," said Dr. Ali Mason, veterinarian and regional doctor mentor at Thrive Pet Healthcare partner Peace Love Pets Veterinary Care in Commack, New York. "Together, these options help pet owners choose the support that fits their pet and their family."

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thrive Pet Healthcare offer pet insurance?

Thrive Pet Healthcare offers expanded access to pet insurance through partners Pumpkin and Trupanion, as well as other accepted providers. Pet insurance may help pet owners manage eligible veterinary bills for accidents and illnesses, depending on the plan and policy terms.

When should I consider pet insurance for my pet?

Many pet owners choose to enroll in pet insurance while their pet is young and healthy, before unexpected accidents or illnesses occur. Coverage options, waiting periods, exclusions and reimbursement levels vary by provider and plan.

What is the difference between pet insurance and a pet wellness plan?

Pet insurance generally helps with eligible costs related to covered accidents and illnesses. A pet wellness plan helps with routine and preventive care, such as exams, vaccines and diagnostics. Coverage, benefits and exclusions vary by plan.

How can preventive veterinary care benefit pets?

Regular wellness exams, vaccinations and diagnostic screenings can help veterinarians identify potential health concerns earlier and monitor changes in a pet's health over time. Preventive care may support better long-term health outcomes and help pet owners stay informed about their pet's needs.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare creates the future of pet well-being through medical excellence, innovative technology, and a connected community of teams and partners. Today, its network of 360+ primary, emergency, and specialty hospitals across the U.S. cares for pets of all ages and health needs, while portfolio companies provide tools and technology that help veterinary teams work smarter and deliver better care. Thrive invests in its people—through mentorship, leadership programs, continuing education, and well-being initiatives—so teams can grow and feel supported. For pet owners, convenient solutions such as a mobile app, Thrive Plus™ membership, HereFurYou Helpline, online booking, and flexible financial options** make accessing quality care simpler— giving families the peace of mind their pets deserve. Learn more at thrivepetcare.com.

*Charges not covered by insurance are the responsibility of the accountholder, and purchases with promotional financing must be paid within the promotional period. Additional reimbursement information can be found in the CareCredit Assignment Agreement.

**Subject to credit approval. See CareCredit.com for details. Thrive Pet Healthcare and its subsidiaries/partners/facilities are not responsible for decisions made by financing providers.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare