Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market report puts forward a detailed perspective on epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, COPD market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market size for the study period 2018 to 2030 spanning across 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Key highlights from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market report:

Key pharma companies actively pushing the pace of drug development in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market include Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Chiesi USA , Inc., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithkline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

and several others. The two new bronchodilator drug classes (fixed-dose combinations [FDCs] of long-acting beta2-agonists/long-acting muscarinic antagonists [LABA/LAMA], and inhaled corticosteroids/LABA/LAMA [ICS/LABA/LAMA]) will be made up of more expensive bronchodilators and will seize patient share from LABA and LAMA monotherapies, changing COPD treatment management.

The approved bronchodilators for the treatment of COPD include Stiolto Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Spiriva Respimat and Spiriva Handihaler (Boehringer Ingelheim), Striverdi Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Incruse Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline), Tudorza Pressair (Forest Laboratories), Yupelri (Theravance Biopharma).

The two biologics in the COPD pipeline, GSK's Nucala (mepolizumab) and AstraZeneca's Benralizumab, are the only therapies offering a novel mechanism of action.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Overview

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is a major health problem characterized by progressive airflow limitation and tissue destruction. It is majorly of two types: Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema. Chronic bronchitis results in inflammation and irritation of the airways making the lining of the airways thick, whereas Emphysema damages the walls of the alveolar sacs reducing the amount of gas exchange in the lungs.

With the advances in every field such as medical technology, awareness of the disease, huge strides of improvements have been taken in properly mapping the COPD epidemiology, clinical features and presentation, associated comorbidities, and treatment.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is currently the third most common cause of global morbidity and mortality. As per COPD epidemiological analysis, COPD is primarily present in smokers, especially in the age group >40 years. The COPD prevalence increases with the age, however, the prevalence is most likely underestimated owing to the underdiagnosis of COPD.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease prevalent cases

Total age-specific diagnosed COPD prevalent cases

Total gender-specific diagnosed COPD prevalent cases

Total subtype-specific diagnosed COPD prevalent cases

Total COPD treatable and diagnosed cases

Total severity-specific diagnosed COPD prevalent cases

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapy Market

The primary goal of COPD treatment remains alleviating symptoms and addressing exacerbations, reducing mortality rate, and altering the underlying nature of the disease (otherwise known as 'disease modification').

Currently, there are 9 approved drug categories for COPD maintenance medication. However, the majority of these available treatment options are largely iterations of bronchodilators, which open airways and but no pharmacological treatment has the potential to prevent the progression of lung destruction. The only way to stop the disease from getting worse is to stop smoking.

COPD Available Therapies and Treatment Options

Bronchodilators

Short-Acting Beta-2 Agonists



Long-Acting Beta-2 Agonists



Anticholinergic Agents

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Oral and Inhaled Corticosteroids



Anti-leukotrienes



Phosphodiesterase Type-4 Inhibitors



Other Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Combination Drugs

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market is expected to swell up owing to the major traction of the pharma companies investing in the domain, awareness, healthcare funding, and novel therapeutic advances. More than 60 therapies are in different stages of development. Major players such as Afimmune, Inmunotek S.L., Sanofi, Regeneron, Pulmotect, Verona Pharma, and several others are investigating their therapies in the late-stage trials and continually working to strengthen the COPD drug pipeline.

Inmunotek S.L. is investigating its MV130, a bacterial mucosal vaccine spray, stimulates dendritic cells to modulate the functional activity of the innate and adaptive immune response. The company is currently conducting a Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MV130 in patients with COPD.

The duo, Sanofi/Regeneron, is targeting two key proteins that are thought to play a central role in type 2 inflammation. The companies are investigating a fully human monoclonal antibody, SAR440340, that inhibits interleukin-33 (IL-33), and a targeted biologic therapy, Dupilumab, that along with inhibiting signaling of interleukin-13 (IL-13) also inhibits interleukin-4 (IL-4) signaling. Both the agents are in the Phase III trial for the treatment of COPD.

Another clinical-stage biopharma, Verona Pharma is investigating Ensifentrine (RPL554), an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 ("PDE3" and "PDE4") in the Phase III clinical program ENHANCE (Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy) for COPD maintenance treatment.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

All of the available drugs and therapies in the COPD therapy market are symptomatic in nature. In the last decade, only one drug has entered the COPD market. However, a better understanding of the disease and its pathophysiology has surged the development of therapies in the COPD market. Besides, a growing prevalence and an aging population are also pushing the market growth.

Novel investigational products in development targeting immune mediators are expected to show promising results on this front. The updated diagnosis paradigm, validation, and approval of patient-reported outcome questionnaires for clinical trials, and drug development tools, such as a prognostic biomarker for patient selection have further helped in stepping up the therapeutic approaches that are efficient, safe, and effective.

Lastly, the increasing number of government initiatives along with nongovernment organizations have successfully managed to bring a lot of awareness around pollution and smoking that are major causes of COPD, thereby, impacting lifestyle in a positive manner and increase adoption of the drugs for treatment, ultimately, leading to vertical growth.

Scope of the COPD Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 7 Patient Journey 8 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of COPD 10 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment 14 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Therapies 15 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 COPD Market Drivers 19 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

