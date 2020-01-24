NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive disease characterized by coughing that produces large amounts of mucus, difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath (initially with exertion), wheezing, chest tightness, and other respiratory symptoms.The disease is diagnosed based on symptoms and the results of spirometry testing, which measures how deeply a person breathes and how fast air moves in and out of the lungs (World Health Organization, 2017).



Spirometry results can also be used to determine the severity of COPD. The most commonly used severity criteria is the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) standard.



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical record review studies to build the forecast.The disease definition for COPD was based on symptoms and the results of spirometry testing.



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM. Epidemiologists followed the GOLD 2011 and GOLD 2016 criteria for the severity stages of COPD in this forecast across the 7MM.



The following data describes epidemiology of COPD. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of COPD from 59,286,188 cases in 2018 to 67,185,113 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.33% during the forecast period. In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD will increase from 30,733,034 cases in 2018 to 34,561,468 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.25% during the forecast period. COPD is more common in older adults. These trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.



- The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of COPD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD segmented by sex, and age (ages ?35 years) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD are further segmented by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) 2011 as well as GOLD 2016 severity stage (GOLD A, GOLD B, GOLD C, and GOLD D) using the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) scores and the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scores.

- The COPD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global COPD market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global COPD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for COPD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of COPD population by severity at diagnosis.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842037/?utm_source=PRN



