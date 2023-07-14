Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Research 2023: Focus on 65+ Companies and 70+ Pipeline Drugs

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With an extensive focus on 65+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs, this report provides a detailed analysis of the current scenario and growth prospects across the indication.

The report encompasses a comprehensive overview of the pipeline drug profiles, covering both clinical and nonclinical stage products. Additionally, it includes a thorough assessment of therapeutics, considering product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Inactive pipeline products in this space are also highlighted, providing a holistic view of the COPD pipeline landscape.

To provide a comprehensive understanding, this report outlines the present scenario and growth prospects in the COPD field. It offers detailed insights into the disease overview and treatment guidelines for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of the pipeline landscape.

Furthermore, the report delves into the commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. It provides detailed descriptions of each drug, including their mechanisms of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and comprehensive product development activities.

This encompasses technology, COPD collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other relevant product-related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca



Benralizumab is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody of the isotype IgG1k immunoglobulin that specifically binds to the alpha chain of the interleukin-5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed on eosinophils and basophils. It inhibits the binding of IL-5 as well as the hetero-oligomerization of the alpha and beta subunits of the IL-5R, thus blocking, signal transduction.

Dupilumab: Sanofi



Dupilumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that binds to the interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor, inhibiting the receptor signaling pathways. As an interleukin-4 receptor alpha antagonist, dupilumab inhibits the signaling of pro-inflammatory cytokines, called interleukins (IL) that induce inflammatory and immunological reactions in several atopic or allergic conditions, such as eczema, allergic reactions, and rhinosinusitis.

Dupilumab was generated by recombinant DNA technology in Chinese Hamster Ovary cell suspension culture. Dupilumab is under investigation for its potential therapeutic use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is currently in the Phase III stage of development.



Tezepelumab: Amgen



Tezepelumab (Tezspire) is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants, and other environmental insults. Specifically, TEZSPIRE targets and blocks TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic, and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma.

TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses, and other airborne particles. Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control.

Tezspire is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and is currently being evaluated in Phase II to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



SNG001: Synairgen



SNG001 boosts antiviral responses in the lungs, has a beneficial effect on lung function, and in more difficult to treat patients, improves asthma control during cold infections. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase II stage of development to treat patients with COPD.



GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline



GSK3923868, is a PI4kb inhibitor in development as a treatment for viral COPD exacerbations. It belongs to the class of antiasthmatics. The drug acts as a 1-phosphatidylinositol-4-kinase inhibitor. Currently, the drug is in Phase I of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



There are approx. 65+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The companies which have their Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, AstraZeneca.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Product Type



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Report Insights

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Key Players

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Amgen

Synairgen

GlaxoSmithKline

Eisai

Meridigen Biotech

Chiesi

EmeraMed Limited

Verona Pharma

Tetherex Pharmaceuticals

Mereo BioPharma

Key Products

Lemborexant

UMC119-06

CHF5259

Emeramide

Ensifentrine

SNG001

GSK3923868

Benralizumab

Dupilumab

Tezepelumab

SelK2

BCT197

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w91zlj

