Chronic Pain Affects Nearly 1 in 4 Adults. A Trusted Pain Specialist Returns to Tamarac with New Non-Surgical Options

TAMARAC, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the United States lives with chronic pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patients in Tamarac and surrounding areas now have additional non-surgical treatment options with the return of Dr. A. Cüneyt Özaktay, M.D. , who is seeing patients at Spine and Wellness Centers of America.

Dr. Özaktay brings nearly 40 years of experience in pain medicine. His return to Tamarac expands access to treatment approaches focused on managing pain without surgery.

Among the options offered is ozone therapy, an oxygen-based treatment used for certain disc-related conditions. The therapy is not widely available in Broward County and may be considered as part of a broader, non-surgical care plan.

"Patients often come in after trying different approaches without clear answers," Dr. Özaktay said. "The focus is to understand the source of pain and determine which treatment options are appropriate for each individual."

Care plans may also include other minimally invasive and non-surgical treatments depending on the patient's condition.

**Spine and Wellness Centers of America has seven clinics across South Florida, providing access to pain management and regenerative medicine services.

Dr. Özaktay will see patients at the Tamarac location at 7421 N University Dr, Unit 212. Appointments are now available.

For more information, visit SpineWellnessAmerica.com or call 305.974.5533.

SOURCE Spine and Wellness Centers of America