Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Expected to Rise by a CAGR of 15.18% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market and Competitive Landscape Report provides the current and forecast market of the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices and comprises considering market trends and key competitors.

Key Highlights of Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market report :

The highest contribution in the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market size was the pharmacotherapy market with 95.2%, while the medical device market takes up only 4.8% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 2026 with the launch of new devices and increased awareness.

while the takes up only in 2018, which is expected to increase by 2026 with the launch of new devices and increased awareness. The highest contributor for Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market size is the United States with 60.19% a nd Japan with 12.95% among the 7MM.

with nd with among the 7MM. The current treatments for neuropathic pain secondary to Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) are suboptimal and have limited effectiveness and intolerable side effects. The emerging medical devices are expected to show great results on the PDN population as they aim to address the chronic pain associated with PDN specifically.

In July 2020 , the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first use of a medicated patch made with capsaicin, Qutenza (8% capsaicin) by Grünenthal , and is approved for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy.

, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first use of a medicated patch made with capsaicin, by , and is approved for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy. In December 2020 , Nevro Corp. submitted a pre-market approval supplement to the US FDA to seek approval of its Senza® System for the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy treatment. The company expects to achieve approval and initiate US launch activities for the Senza System and HF10 therapy to treat Chronic Pain in Painful Diabetic Neuropathy patients in the second half of 2021.

Request for Sample Pages @ Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (PDN) is the most common complication of both type 1 and 2 diabetes and occurs in more than half of affected individuals in both hospital and clinic settings.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of selected indications for Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy were 7,670,318 cases in the 7MM in 2018 and are expected to get increased by 2030. The US accounted for the highest cases, with 3,782,136 cases in the same year.

Looking forward to the Medical device technology market for PDN, two technologies are available in the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market approved over the years by the FDA and EMA. Transcutaneous electrical stimulation (TENS) is one low-cost option that patients can administer at home and used as a Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment.

Various pharmaceutical companies are developing Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy therapies such as VM202 (Helixmith), NYX-2925 (Aptinyx), WST-057 (4% pirenzepine) (WinSanTor, Inc.), Ricolinostat (Regenacy Pharmaceuticals), NRD.E1 (Novaremed Ltd.), Cebranopadol (Grünenthal GmbH), GRC 17356 (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), and others which are expected to enter the market by 2030 as effective therapies. Among all these therapies, gene therapy, VM202 is expected to hold the highest Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market share by 2026.

Key Competitors in Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market :

Grünenthal

Daiichi Sankyo

Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Grunethal

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Shionogi

Ono pharmaceuticals

Fremslife S.r.l.

Helixmith

Aptinyx

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

Novaremed

Nevro Corp.

Erchonia Corporation

Regenesis Biomedical, Inc.

Abbott

ZyGood LLC

The market for Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices is driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes due to sedentary and erratic lifestyles along with unhealthy diet habits, growing complexities related to diabetes that comprise nerve damage and blindness, the surging geriatric population globally, and technological advancements are factors responsible for the increase of the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy market size, considering at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Know more about the key companies along with their drugs @ Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Competitive Landscape

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Background and Overview 2 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Company Profiles 3 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Competitive Analysis 4 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Eligible Patient Pool Analysis (2018–2026) 4.1 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in the U.S. 4.2 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in EU-5 4.2.1 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in Germany 4.2.2 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in France 4.2.3 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in Spain 4.2.4 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in Italy 4.2.5 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in the UK 4.3 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in Japan 5 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis in the 7MM (2018–2026) 5.1 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in the US 5.2 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in the EU-5 5.2.1 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in Germany 5.2.2 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in France 5.2.3 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in Italy 5.2.4 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in Spain 5.2.5 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market in the United Kingdom 5.3 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Japan 6 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Drivers and Market Barriers 7 Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy SWOT Analysis

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices by offering a thorough overview of pathophysiology, several diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm covering detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. Along with this, the report has a detailed review of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in 7MM by comprehension of the trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices.

DelveInsight's analysts have prepared this report after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy devices and also the prevalent patient population of 7MM countries.

Visit to know more about the report offerings @ Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Devices Market

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market research report presents a detailed analysis of the market size, shares, trends, epidemiology, therapies, and pipeline insights

DelveInsight's Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also proffers Healthcare Consulting Services , which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP