Chronic Pain Treatment Expert Mark Pew Joins Preferred Medical

"Mark's vast experience and expertise in treating the whole patient will enable Preferred Medical to innovate new ways for our clients to drive better clinical and financial outcomes," said Amy Wrightsel, chief operating officer for Preferred Medical. "We're proud to have one of the most respected voices in the workers' compensation industry join our team."

In his role as senior vice president of product development and marketing, Pew will identify new solutions and enhance existing ones to meet the needs of Preferred Medical's clients. He'll also play a critical role in strategic business growth through client and partner relationships. Pew, who is also known in the industry as the "RxProfessor," will continue to serve as an industry thought leader by authoring content, serving as a speaker and blogger, as well as conducting CE and other educational sessions around the country.

"I'm thrilled to bring my passion for challenging the industry to think differently about treatment to Preferred Medical," Pew said. "I look forward to collaborating with both Preferred Medical and its clients to find new ways to approach the care of injured workers."

Pew, who was formerly senior vice president of a medical intervention services company, will continue his focus on the clinical and financial implications of opioids, benzodiazepines and the evolution of medical marijuana in workers' compensation. Known for his passion for ensuring every injured worker receives the appropriate treatment, Pew will continue to champion the industry to #CleanUpTheMess and share his extensive research on the BioPsychoSocialSpiritual treatment model.

Pew has been recognized by the industry for his work as a 2016 recipient of the WorkCompCentral Magna Comp Laude award and a 2017 winner of the IAIABC Samuel Gompers Award. His blog, RxProfessor, has also received industry acclaim and was recognized as one of the best blogs in the industry in 2016 and 2017 by WorkersCompensation.com.

About Preferred Medical

A national workers' compensation pharmacy benefit manager and ancillary services provider, Preferred Medical remains the independent, stable choice for insurance carriers, self-insured employers and third-party administrators. Since its founding in 1997, Preferred Medical's expert, tenured team does what it takes to give its clients the best offense and defense to drive greater impact on clinical outcomes and the bottom line. By tailoring its approach, commitment to responsiveness and with a steadfast focus on workers' compensation, Preferred Medical takes the pain out of managing every claim it touches.

Learn more at www.thepreferredmedical.com.

Media Contact:

Stacy Wood

Marketing Works for Preferred Medical

Tel: 614-540-5520

Email: stacy@marketingworks360.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronic-pain-treatment-expert-mark-pew-joins-preferred-medical-300648500.html

SOURCE Preferred Medical

Related Links

http://www.thepreferredmedical.com

