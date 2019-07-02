Chronic Pain Treatment Expert, Mark Pew, Joins SimpleTherapy's Advisory Board

FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleTherapy announced today that Mark Pew, Senior Vice President of Product Development & Marketing at Preferred Medical and renowned for his work on the intersection of chronic pain and the appropriate treatment in workers' compensation, has joined SimpleTherapy's advisory board.

"Advice based on Mark's expertise on the subject of whole patient treatment for chronic pain will enable SimpleTherapy to innovate new ways for our clients to drive better clinical and financial outcomes," said Arpit Khemka, CEO for SimpleTherapy. "We're proud to have one of the most respected voices in the chronic pain management and workers' compensation industry join our advisory board. Mark's belief and trust in SimpleTherapy's approach to solving the rising challenge of musculoskeletal disorders is a stamp of approval for our platform."

Mark Pew, who is also known in the industry as the 'RxProfessor', continues to serve as an industry thought leader by authoring content, serving as a speaker and blogger, as well as conducting continuing education and other educational workshops around the country. When it comes to aiding employers, Pew's approach starts with the primary focus on doing the right thing for the patient and client. He further delivers on that by providing a tailored, integrated approach to addressing the root cause of the problem.

About Mark Pew:

Mark Pew is Senior Vice President of Product Development & Marketing at Preferred Medical (www.ThePreferredMedical.com), a high-touch workers' compensation pharmacy benefit management and ancillary services provider. In his current role, he focuses on the clinical and financial implications of opioids, benzodiazepines and the evolution of medical marijuana in workers' compensation. Known for his passion for ensuring every injured worker receives the appropriate treatment, Pew continues to champion the industry to #CleanUpTheMess and share his extensive research on the BioPsychoSocialSpiritual treatment model.

Mark is a popular speaker at workers' compensation, insurance, legal and healthcare conferences around the country and frequently provides continuing education sessions to carriers, self-insured employers, and third-party administrators.

Pew has been recognized by the industry for his work and was the recipient of the 2016 WorkCompCentral Magna Comp Laude award and the 2017 winner of the IAIABC Samuel Gompers Award. His blog, RxProfessor, has also received industry acclaim and was recognized as one of the best blogs in the industry in 2016 and 2017 by WorkersCompensation.com .

Mark serves on the Medical Issues Committee of the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions and the Workers' Compensation Committee for the Self-Insurance Institute of America. In addition, he serves as technical advisor to regulators and legislators in 20 different jurisdictions, and counting, on subjects such as drug formularies, treatment guidelines, opioid task force initiatives, non-pharma treatment options, and the medicinal use of cannabis.

About SimpleTherapy:

SimpleTherapy (www.simpletherapy.com) is the industry-leading musculoskeletal pain recovery solution for employers and health plans. By combining evidence-based exercise therapy and smart technology, SimpleTherapy is personalized to each user and is the only solution providing real-time augmented care based on each user's unique needs and abilities. SimpleTherapy is the first line of therapy, allowing individuals to complete guided exercise therapy from their home and easily maintain adherence with the assistance of a high touch care team.



SimpleTherapy has been validated by 2 of the top 5 payers as a low cost solution that achieves meaningful clinical outcomes, a more productive and happy workforce, reduced opioid utilization, and prevents avoidable surgeries.



Founded in 2011, SimpleTherapy is trusted by multiple fortune 500 employers and hospital systems. Participation in the program is available through native mobile and web apps that are accessible from any device, anytime, and anywhere.

