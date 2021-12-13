Chronic Pain Treatment Market Worth $162,175.2 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chronic pain treatment market valued $80,766.6 million in 2020, from where it is set to reach $162,175.2 million by 2030, at a 7.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will be majorly because of the geriatric population, which, as per the United Nations (UN), will increase from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050. With age, people become prone to several health issues, including chronic pain because of arthritis, muscle strain, posture issues, and other reasons.

Most patients purchase drugs and devices for the treatment of chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia. For instance, in 2017, 8.7 million osteoarthritis patients in the age group of 45 and above were treated in the U.K., says Arthritis Research U.K. Hence, on account of the rising prevalence of bone and muscle diseases, the demand for chronic pain treatment products is surging.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/chronic-pain-treatment-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Chronic Pain Treatment Market Report

Drugs witness the higher sales due to the surging number of people with lower back pain, migraine pain or severe headache, and facial pain. This is itself a result of the sedentary lifestyle, increasing surgery volume, and booming geriatric population.

In the coming years, drugs and devices will be procured in the highest volumes to treat chronic cancer pain, due to the rising incidence of this disease. As tumors tear through tissues, muscles, bones, skin, and blood vessels, they cause extreme pain.

Revenue generation for chronic pain treatment market players through direct distribution channels is set to rise faster in the coming years. This way, at-home patients participating in clinical trials get faster access to treatments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for chronic pain treatment drugs and devices by creating stress among people with pre-existing health issues, which ended up causing them long-term pain.

North America witnesses the highest sale of these products because of the high health awareness, developed medical infrastructure, and increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart diseases.

witnesses the highest sale of these products because of the high health awareness, developed medical infrastructure, and increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart diseases. Seeing the rising number of people with chronic pain, healthcare companies are bringing about innovations in wearable medical devices and non-opioid pain medication.

The fastest chronic pain treatment market growth is expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which, being the most-populated region, is home to a huge patient pool. Thus, the growing geriatric population and number of people with chronic diseases, combined with the increasing awareness on chronic pain, offer lucrative opportunities to market players.

Browse detailed report on Chronic Pain Treatment Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

Key companies in the chronic pain treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., and Becton, Dickinson and Company. To gain the upper hand, they are engaging in partnerships, product launches, and partnerships.

Chronic Pain Treatment Market Segmentation

By Product

Drugs

Opioids



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)



Anticonvulsants



Antidepressants



Others

Devices

Neurostimulation devices



Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices





Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices





Others



Analgesic infusion pumps



Ablation devices



Radiofrequency ablation devices





Cryoablation devices

By Indication

Neuropathic Pain

Arthritis Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Cancer Pain

Migraine

Fibromyalgia

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neuropathy

Oncology

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Research Centers & Universities

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia



Sweden



Switzerland

Browse More Related Reports

Regenerative Medicine Market - Across the globe, the regenerative medicine market registered the highest growth in North America between 2014 and 2019 and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well. This is credited to the surging number of stem cell research institutes, the soaring healthcare expenditure, the increasing number of stem cell banks, and rapid technological advancements and innovations in biomaterial scaffolds for advancing tissue engineering in the region.

Dermatology Drugs Market - Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be due to the surging disposable income, increasing prevalence of skin diseases, and rising healthcare spending in regional countries. For example, as per the World Bank, China spent 5.15% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2017.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence