Chronic Tacos Gives Away Free Tacos For National Taco Day Oct. 4

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Tacos, the California-inspired Mexican grill, is once again giving away FREE TACOS on October 4th in celebration of National Taco Day. This year, through the Chronic Tacos App, customers can redeem their free taco with three easy steps:

Download the Chronic Tacos app Create your account by October 2 On National Taco Day, all loyalty members will be sent a free taco through the 'Rewards' section of the app, that is redeemable only on that day, October 4th.

"We are excited to celebrate Taco Day this year, especially during these uncertain times," said Michael Mohammed, CEO and President of Chronic Tacos. "This year we are changing things up and offering free tacos through our Chronic Tacos App. National Taco day is our favorite day of the year, so we are extremely excited to continue our taco tradition!"

National Taco Day Free Taco offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor, and veggie tacos only. Offer excludes fish, shrimp, steak and Beyond Beef tacos. One taco per customer at participating locations.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #TacoLife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service. Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as the California Burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid's meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak), Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer- Battered or Sautéed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #TacoLife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional "Day of the Dead" art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com.

