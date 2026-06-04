Chronicle Heritage Appoints Lisa Cooley as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Appointment strengthens Chronicle's commercial leadership as the firm expands its cultural resource, environmental, and technology-enabled services across complex, global infrastructure and development markets.

PHOENIX, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicle Heritage has appointed Lisa Cooley as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a proven professional services growth leader with deep federal market, as well as architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) experience into the firm's executive leadership team. In this role, Cooley will lead Chronicle's commercial strategy, revenue operations, and client growth initiatives as the company continues to expand and support increasingly complex, global infrastructure, development, and heritage management projects.

Cooley brings more than 20 years of revenue leadership experience across professional services, federal procurement, and the A/E/C sector. Her background includes helping growth-oriented organizations expand with discipline, strengthen client relationships, integrate teams and acquisitions, and align commercial strategy with long-term operational performance. She also brings a strong personal connection to cultural and environmental work, making her well aligned with Chronicle's mission and the societal value of the firm's work.

"I have a great personal passion for Chronicle's mission to preserve our cultural heritage as a critical component of infrastructure projects. Chronicle has tremendous growth potential leveraging industry partnership and technology accelerators and I am excited to work with the sales and technical teams to unlock that!" Cooley said.

Cooley spent more than eight years as Vice President of Federal Solutions at Gordian, a building intelligence and construction software company, where she led the expansion of the federal business unit through a combination of organic growth, acquisitions, and product strategy. Under her leadership, Gordian's federal vertical grew from $4 to $32 million, with average year-over-year growth of 27%.

"Lisa's appointment reflects our continued investment in the leadership and operating infrastructure required to support Chronicle's long-term growth," said Mel Gordon, CEO of Chronicle Heritage. "She has a demonstrated ability to build scalable revenue functions, lead through complexity, and align commercial strategy with operational execution. Her experience will be instrumental as we continue expanding our platform while maintaining the quality, trust, and technical excellence our clients expect from Chronicle."

Chronicle has built an operation capable of carrying out work that spans multiple states, agencies, jurisdictions, and technical disciplines, which allows the firm to support large, high-speed, and often complex, infrastructure and development projects. This work is elevated by the company's investment in technology-enabled field workflows, data systems, and analytical tools. At the same time, Chronicle's local offices and experts are able to serve regional clients whose work depends on deep knowledge of place, community, and regulatory context.

With the hiring of Cooley, Chronicle will continue to scale its commercial strategy, strengthen client partnerships, and support disciplined growth while preserving the mission-driven nature of its work.

About Chronicle Heritage

Chronicle Heritage is a global cultural and heritage resource management consultancy serving public- and private-sector clients across infrastructure, development, energy, government, and environmental markets. The firm helps clients navigate the complex regulations governing prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological resources. With deep technical expertise, local knowledge, and a commitment to innovation, Chronicle Heritage supports responsible project delivery while helping document, preserve, and interpret the resources that connect communities to the past.

SOURCE Chronicle Heritage