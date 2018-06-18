Chronicled and OCEASOFT Strategic Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Integrated Bluetooth Temperature Monitoring Solution in Life Science Industry

"By partnering with Chronicled, we gain a solid blockchain strategy. As the pharmaceutical industry in the United States moves onto blockchain to meet its track-and-trace requirements, we can leverage our partnership to integrate these workflows and cold chain monitoring requirements to provide more value and better ROI for customers," says Laurent Rousseau, CEO of OCEASOFT.

"We've discussed cold chain monitoring objectives with many of our life sciences customers," says Ryan Orr, CEO of Chronicled. "Our goal is to make best-in-class technologies available on our platform to meet industry requirements. With wireless connectivity, OCEASOFT data loggers solve many of the problems faced in the cold chain logistics industry, notably eliminating the need for USB plugs; automating data retrieval with BLE, LoRaWAN, and 5G gateways; and offering cross-site visibility of information via apps and a Cloud-based dashboard."

When blockchain and cold chain come together, added value can be achieved with respect to conventional systems, including:

Secure Data Logs for Audit - a decentralized blockchain offers improved security and resiliency properties for record-keeping over a central back-end database.

- a decentralized blockchain offers improved security and resiliency properties for record-keeping over a central back-end database. Workflow Integration – workflows for track-and-trace and temperature logging operations can be synchronized, thus reducing duplicate record-keeping and systems.

– workflows for track-and-trace and temperature logging operations can be synchronized, thus reducing duplicate record-keeping and systems. Automated Financial Transaction – when a temperature excursion occurs, a smart contract can generate an automated payment to redress impacted parties.

About OCEASOFT

OCEASOFT designs and develops wireless, connected solutions for monitoring and tracking critical physical parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and more, to ensure the integrity and compliance for sensitive products in storage and production phases, as well as during shipping. OCEASOFT provides a complete vertical offering, from sensors to data integration in customers' back-end information systems, with expertise in sensors and calibration, wireless data transmission, and related software for web, PC, and mobile platforms. See: http://www.oceasoft.com

About Chronicled

Based in San Francisco, Chronicled is a technology company leveraging blockchain and IoT to bring trust, efficiency, and automation to global supply chain ecosystems. The company is a pioneer in linking physical world economy workflows to blockchain systems and has developed a decentralized protocol and network for supply chain in order to extend trust boundaries and enforce cross-organization business rules without revealing private data. Currently, Chronicled's most active market verticals are Pharmaceuticals, Commodities, and Precious Metals and Minerals. See: http://www.chronicled.com

