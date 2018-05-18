Chronicled Named San Francisco's Best Tech Company of 2018

Chronicled, which uses blockchain technology to offer a full suite of smart supply chain solutions, received the award at SF Weekly Presents Best of SF, on Thursday, May 17th. The event coincided with the release of the magazine's "Best of San Francisco" special issue.

Founded in late 2014, Chronicled has been a pioneer in interfacing physical asset and supply chain workflows with blockchain systems. During 2017, the company launched a project to bring security to supply chains for physical gold bullion and commodities. Also in 2017, the company proved a method to privately record supply chain events on a blockchain ledger in partnership with major pharmaceuticals companies Pfizer, Genentech, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Abbvie. The pharmaceutical initiative, named MediLedger, was designed to prove that blockchain technology is substantially better than other options to meet end to end track and track requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, passed by Congress in 2013. The Act mandates that drug companies implement secure methods of protecting and tracking their products through the supply chain. The program is now being expanded into a full, ongoing partnership with more than two dozen U.S. pharmaceutical producers, wholesalers, and technology service providers.

Chronicled is also expanding its platform to support additional verticals including commodities, food, agriculture, electronics, and consumer packaged goods.

"We've been working hard at Chronicled over the past several years on this platform solution, and it is wonderful to be recognized by a major outlet like SF Weekly," said Chronicled CEO Ryan Orr. "When we started working on this, nobody had heard of blockchain, and now we can offer a full stack solution to deliver real-world value, improve the way economies work, and keep people safe. We're very thankful to SF Weekly, our team, and all of our partners and supporters for this tremendous accolade."

SF Weekly has presented its "Best of San Francisco" award every year since 2009 to its top picks in Arts & Entertainment, People & Places, Shopping & Services, and more.

About Chronicled

Based in San Francisco, Chronicled is a technology company leveraging blockchain and IoT to bring trust, efficiency, and automation to global supply chain ecosystems. The Company is a pioneer in linking physical world economy workflows to blockchain systems and has developed a decentralized protocol and network for supply chain in order to extend trust boundaries and enforce cross-organization business rules without revealing private data. Currently, Chronicled's most active market verticals are Pharmaceuticals, Commodities, and Precious Metals and Minerals. See: http://www.chronicled.com and http://www.chronicled.org

