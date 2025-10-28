Chronograph and Anthropic Announce Integration of Private Capital Data into Claude

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, a leading global technology provider of portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics technology for private capital investors, today announced a collaboration with Anthropic to bring Chronograph data into Claude. This integration enables private equity professionals to leverage their portfolio data on Chronograph within Claude, taking advantage of cutting edge LLM capabilities.

As institutional private capital investors are increasingly adopting enterprise AI tools to accelerate their investment decisions, they face limitations in harnessing the full breadth of private portfolio data. Chronograph and Anthropic are changing that.

The Chronograph connector for Claude leverages Model Context Protocol ("MCP"), the open standard developed by Anthropic, to enable clients to securely and reliably access their private equity, private credit, venture capital, infrastructure, and other portfolio data in Claude.

Chronograph's MCP server provides institutional private equity investors with real-time access to their comprehensive private markets portfolio data, including fund performance, underlying company metrics, and exposure analytics. By integrating directly with Claude, Chronograph users can query their complete private investment portfolio using natural language, enabling instant analysis of their data, enhanced collaboration with colleagues, and seamless integration with other MCP server datasets.

"We built Chronograph to provide investors a more effective way to monitor their private capital portfolios," said Charlie Tafoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronograph, "Chronograph's connection to Claude will fundamentally change what is possible for our clients – much like how our Claude for Enterprise has transformed our internal operations. I'm excited to see how the Chronograph Claude connector helps our clients uncover new insights, save significant time, and achieve superior returns using their private capital portfolio data within Claude's power toolset."

Michael Bridge, Co-Founder and CTO of Chronograph remarked, "Chronograph has a nine-year heritage of deploying machine learning and AI to deliver more value to our clients. Our MCP server with Claude is the next chapter in that story. Whether preparing for an AGM, comparing managers, or simply assessing underlying portfolio company exposures, this connection offers a fast, powerful medium to work with Chronograph data for ad-hoc analyses and deep research."

"The private capital industry generates massive amounts of portfolio data, but traditional tools often create friction in accessing insights," shared Nicholas Lin, Head of Product for Financial Services, Anthropic. "By connecting Chronograph's comprehensive portfolio monitoring platform with Claude's intelligent and accessible interface, we're enabling institutional investors to unlock the full potential of their data—moving from retrieval of trusted data to strategic insight in seconds."

The Chronograph connector for Claude is available now to Chronograph clients with a paid Claude subscription. Please reach out to Chronograph at [email protected] for more information.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc.

Contact:

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph