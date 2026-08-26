Chronograph and Perplexity Announce Integration of Private Capital Data into Perplexity Computer

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, leading global provider of portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics technology for private capital investors, announced a partnership with Perplexity to bring clients' trusted Chronograph data into Perplexity's answer engine, and its agent platform, Perplexity Computer. The integration enables private capital professionals to query their validated, auditable portfolio data in plain language within Perplexity, alongside the licensed research sources their teams already rely on.

As institutional investors increasingly adopt AI to accelerate research, valuation, and reporting, the importance of a well-governed data foundation only grows. Chronograph is now available among Perplexity's new Licensed Finance Data Sources, bringing the most trusted private capital data to one of the most widely adopted AI research surfaces in a single workflow.

Through the connector, teams can pull validated portfolio data straight from Chronograph to drive analytics, generate reporting, and leverage advanced AI to create finished work, built against a trusted data foundation. Reported figures trace back to their source documents, so teams doing mission-critical work always know which data set produced which number.

"Private markets intelligence has traditionally been difficult to access and even harder to put to work," said Jeff Grimes, Head of Live Events Products, Perplexity. "By bringing Chronograph's institutional-quality data into Perplexity Finance, we're giving investors a faster, more intuitive way to research private markets, compare opportunities, and turn complex information into decision-ready insight."

"For 10 years we have worked to integrate trusted private capital data directly into investor workflows," said Divya Odayappan, Product Lead, Chronograph LP. "With the launch of Perplexity Computer, it was only natural to partner to unlock Chronograph data within it. The value of Chronograph's connector goes beyond speed and accessibility; an analyst can be confident when querying portfolio data and analyzing investments in Perplexity. This is key for an industry where trust and accuracy are everything."

The Chronograph connector for Perplexity is now available to Chronograph clients with an eligible Perplexity Pro, Max, or Enterprise subscription. Customers authenticate their own entitlements; there is no separate data contract to negotiate. Please reach out to Chronograph at [email protected] for more information.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring trust and efficiency to private capital markets data. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners — including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors — streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Sixth Street, Summit Partners, Carlyle AlpInvest, and Nasdaq, Inc. with offices in Brooklyn, NY and London, UK. For further information, visit www.chronograph.pe, and follow Chronograph on LinkedIn.

Contact

Fred Bower, Head of Marketing

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph