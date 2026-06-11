Chronograph and OpenAI Announce Integration of Private Markets Data Into ChatGPT and Codex

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, a leading provider of portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics technology for private markets investors, announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring clients' trusted Chronograph data into ChatGPT and Codex. The integration enables private markets professionals to leverage their validated, auditable investment data directly alongside the AI workflows their teams increasingly rely on.

Since inception, Chronograph has been committed to delivering trusted private markets data directly within the workflows and tools that investors use most. As OpenAI continues to define the AI landscape with deep market reach and adoption, integrating Chronograph with its ecosystem brings the most trusted private capital technology and data to powerful AI workflows that drive decision-making.

The Chronograph app for ChatGPT and plug-in for Codex leverages Model Context Protocol ("MCP"), the open standard for connecting Large Language Models (LLMs) to the systems where data lives, to enable clients to securely and reliably access their private equity, private credit, venture capital, infrastructure, and other portfolio data within ChatGPT and Codex. The Chronograph app is now available through OpenAI's Apps Directory with pre-set Skills released through the MCP in Codex.

"We built Chronograph to give investors a more effective way to access, monitor, and make use of private capital data at scale," said Charlie Tafoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronograph. "As AI becomes increasingly central to investment workflows, the value of a well-governed data foundation only grows, and that's exactly what Chronograph provides. Connecting our platform to ChatGPT and Codex puts the most rigorously validated private capital dataset directly inside one of the most widely adopted AI ecosystems in the world, and we're excited to see how our clients put it to work."

The Chronograph app for ChatGPT and Codex is available now to Chronograph clients with an OpenAI subscription. Please reach out to Chronograph at [email protected] for more information.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring trust and efficiency to the private capital markets through differentiated technology. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit www.chronograph.pe, and follow Chronograph on LinkedIn.

Contact

Fred Bower, Head of Marketing

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph