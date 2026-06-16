Chronograph Announces $140M+ Growth Equity Investment from Sixth Street Growth, Launches Private Credit Platform

Summit Partners, Carlyle AlpInvest, and Nasdaq continue their investment in AI-powered data infrastructure leader

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, the leading global provider of portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics technology for institutional private capital limited partners ("LP") and general partners ("GP"), today announced a minority growth equity investment of over $140 million from Sixth Street Growth, the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street. All existing investors – Summit Partners, Carlyle AlpInvest, Nasdaq Ventures, and Sidekick Partners – maintain conviction in Chronograph's mission and trajectory and, following this transaction, will continue to hold minority positions in the company. Funds from the investment will be used to drive further expansion of Chronograph's AI product suite, accelerate a new private credit portfolio monitoring platform, and grow the company's global footprint as it continues to deliver technology and trusted data at scale.

Michael Bridge, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Chronograph, said, "Getting an answer from an LLM is easy. Getting an answer you can fully trust and defend to an auditor, an LP, or an investment committee is the challenging part. That is where we have been building for a decade. We are grateful for Sixth Street's confidence in our vision, and we have never been better positioned to execute on what comes next."

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for the private capital industry. As institutional investors increasingly turn to AI-powered tools for insights and reporting to manage scale and evolving market dynamics, Chronograph's unique ability to enable critical decision-making architecture continues to resonate across institutions of all sizes. Chronograph is currently trusted by 8 of the 10 largest private capital general partners and 5 of the 10 largest private capital limited partners globally, monitoring over $5.9 trillion in client invested capital, 15,000 unique funds, and 258,000 private companies.

"Sixth Street's investment reflects a major milestone for Chronograph and the trust we have built over the last 10 years," said Charlie Tafoya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chronograph. "This investment and our new partnership will serve as a catalyst to further accelerate all aspects of our business. As a mission critical provider to many of the world's largest institutional investors, we are clear on the many incredible opportunities AI presents for our clients and our own operations. We are grateful for the conviction of our entire investor base and are extremely excited for our next phase of growth."

"As allocations to private markets continue to grow and portfolio management demands increasingly sophisticated infrastructure, Chronograph has built the definitive platform that serves as the source of truth for LPs and GPs alike," shared Michael Bauer and Alex Goodman of Sixth Street Growth. "Better operational and investment decisions increasingly depend on portfolio data that is reliable, current, and deeply embedded in daily workflows. In an AI-centric world, the quality of that data matters more than ever, and Chronograph gives investors a system they trust and rely on to make better decisions every day. We are thrilled to partner with Charlie, Michael, and the entire Chronograph team to help fuel their next phase of growth."

As part of the investment, Michael Bauer and Alex Goodman will join Chronograph's Board of Directors.

A Decade of AI in Private Markets

Chronograph has been bringing machine learning and AI capabilities to private markets since its founding in 2016. The firm's data model, architecture, and flexible deployment model have enabled a deterministic system of record at scale for a decade. In 2025, Chronograph partnered with Anthropic to bring portfolio data into Claude as a launch partner for Claude for Financial Services. Chronograph also has a listed Codex plugin in partnership with OpenAI, enabling investors to query their complete portfolio in natural language and surface strategic insights in their LLM of choice. Earlier this year, Chronograph launched Semantic Search, a domain-trained capability that understands the intent behind investor queries and surfaces relevant insights across an entire portfolio of documents simultaneously.

With AI adoption growing rapidly across institutions, investors have more means than ever to interrogate their data. However, efficiently accessing and trusting data at scale remains a key challenge. Chronograph provides full versioning and point-in-time reproducibility for data – a chain of trust and technology that ensures global investors can safely and confidently use and manage fiduciary workflows for private capital investments.

Accelerating Private Credit

Private credit is a cornerstone of private capital markets but has long been underserved by technology providers. Chronograph has made it a strategic priority with a suite of purpose-built capabilities for private credit managers — including a robust data model, deep configurability of workflows designed specifically for the credit cycle, and analytics built around the complexity unique to the asset class. Sixth Street Growth's investment and partnership will help drive Chronograph's private credit rollout.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring trust and efficiency to private capital markets data. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners — including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors — streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The company's revenue base is split evenly across LPs and GPs. The firm is backed by Sixth Street, Summit Partners, Carlyle AlpInvest, and Nasdaq, Inc. with offices in Brooklyn, NY and London, UK. For further information, visit www.chronograph.pe, and follow Chronograph on LinkedIn.

About Sixth Street Growth

Sixth Street Growth provides growth equity and bespoke capital solutions to mid- and late-stage technology companies. Sixth Street Growth is the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with over $130 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street has invested over $13 billion in more than 90 companies through its Growth franchise since inception. For more information, and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com/growth, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Notable fintech investments include Calypso, Clearwater Analytics, FleetCor, InvoiceCloud, and TradingHub. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle AlpInvest

Carlyle AlpInvest is a leading global private equity investor with $107 billion of assets under management and more than 710 investors as of March 31, 2026. It has invested with around 390 private equity managers and committed over $118 billion across primary commitments to private equity funds, secondary transactions, portfolio financings, and co-investments. Carlyle AlpInvest employs around 300 people in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit: carlyle.com

About Nasdaq Ventures

Launched in 2017, Nasdaq Ventures is the global venture investing program of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ). Focused on cultivating technology advancement within financial services, Nasdaq Ventures invests in companies driving innovation in market infrastructure, data, analytics & workflow technologies, anti-financial crime, digital assets, ESG, and emerging asset classes. To learn more, visit: www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-ventures

Advisors

Deutsche Bank served as sole financial advisor and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal advisor to Chronograph on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Sixth Street Growth.

Contacts

Chronograph

Fred Bower

[email protected]

Sixth Street Growth

Patrick Clifford

[email protected]

Summit Partners

Meg Riley Devine

[email protected]

Carlyle AlpInvest

Isabelle Jeffrey

i[email protected]

Nasdaq

Omaima Afzaal

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph