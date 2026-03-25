Chronograph Adds Semantic Search to Its AI Suite, Bringing Deeper Document Intelligence to Limited Partner Portfolios

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, a leading technology provider of portfolio monitoring, valuations, and analytics for private capital investors, today announced the launch of Semantic Search. The new AI-powered capability enables limited partners (LPs) to search across structured and unstructured data using natural language queries that understand the intent and meaning behind each question.

Semantic Search is released as an enhancement to the in-platform ChronoAI interface as well as Chronograph's Claude connector via Model Context Protocol (MCP). The capability understands the meaning and context of queries rather than simple keyword matching, allowing investors to surface relevant documents and insights even when using different terminology. Searches also run across an investor's entire portfolio of documents simultaneously — no file-size limits or single-document constraints.

Michael Bridge, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Chronograph commented, "Semantic Search is the next step in building the most powerful AI platform in private capital. We've invested heavily in AI and ML since our founding, and this enhancement takes our existing capabilities to a new level — giving LPs a way to ask complex questions across their entire document set and get answers that are deeply meaningful."

Chronograph's Semantic Search is purpose-built for the scale and complexity of institutional private capital portfolios. Key capabilities include:

Domain-Trained Intelligence: Where traditional search matches keywords, Chronograph Semantic Search understands private markets. A query for "returns," for example, could result in insights referencing IRR, MOIC, or DPI.

Where traditional search matches keywords, Chronograph Semantic Search understands private markets. A query for "returns," for example, could result in insights referencing IRR, MOIC, or DPI. Cross-Document Scale: Searches across an investor's entire portfolio of documents simultaneously, without document constraints.

Searches across an investor's entire portfolio of documents simultaneously, without document constraints. Comprehensive Insights Gathering: Combines Chronograph's structured quantitative data with unstructured context and commentary from portfolio documents — delivering insights no other private capital solution can uncover.

Divya Odayappan, Product Lead for Chronograph LP said, "With the introduction of Semantic Search, Chronograph unlocks intelligence buried in documents, bridging unstructured and structured data so clients can query financials, fund materials, and portfolio context together through the Chronograph MCP and ChronoAI."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit: www.chronograph.pe

Contact:

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph