Chronograph launches AI capabilities for private equity investors

Chronograph's 'Chrono AI' solution helps private equity investors derive insights from

increasingly complex investment data

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, provider of next-generation portfolio monitoring solutions for the private capital market, announced today that it has launched a new AI offering for private equity – "Chrono AI" – to assist investors in analyzing portfolio monitoring data in the cloud.

Chrono AI helps limited partners synthesize and summarize large data sets on demand, quickly distilling relevant information for efficient intelligence gathering and decision making. Private equity investors can quickly gain key insights on fund and company performance, market and industry updates, transaction activities, outlooks for investments, news on management teams, and ESG reporting from any document on Chronograph's LP platform.

Chronograph Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Michael Bridge commented, "Chrono AI is powered by 8 years of innovative private markets technology research and tested on an expansive universe of data, making use of the incredible LLM technologies that are transforming the world. For Chronograph, we saw an opportunity to allow limited partner investors who receive vast amounts of documents and information on their investments to gain instant insights in a new way. We're excited to continue to build on this capability as a core competency moving ahead."

Chrono AI is immediately available for all Chronograph LP clients to interface with the millions of documents they keep on Chronograph, spanning quarterly reports, capital accounts statements, partnership financials, capital calls and distributions, legal notices, formation documents, LPAs, and AGM materials. This new capability builds on Chronograph's existing dynamic document tools and data management infrastructure, further enabling private equity investors to unlock the strategic value of their data and capitalize on the rapid evolution of AI applications.

More broadly, Chronograph's next-generation portfolio monitoring solutions enable private equity limited partners and general partners to unify data from scattered PDFs, Excel files, databases, and other sources to understand and manage their investments in unprecedented detail.

The addition of Chrono AI comes during a period of significant growth and impact for Chronograph. During 2023, Chronograph opened a new office in London and launched Snowbank, a Snowflake Connectivity-as-a-Service solution to provide turnkey data warehousing for private equity portfolio data. Additionally, Chronograph welcomed more leading asset owners, institutional investors, and fund managers to its platform, now spanning more than 175,000 PE-backed companies and $20 trillion in assets under management.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital market. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information please visit www.chronograph.pe .

