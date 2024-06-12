CHRONOMAT GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO: A SLAM-DUNK COLLABORATION BETWEEN BREITLING AND THE BASKETBALL SUPERSTAR

"Giannis has an incredible personal style and sense of self that we knew we had to capture in a timepiece," says Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. "And so, our longstanding ambassador became a collaborator who not only brought his aesthetic to the project, but also his indominable spirit."

The Chronomat Giannis Antetokounmpo captures that spirit with designs as bold and impactful as the 6'11" Milwaukee Bucks power forward himself. His signature watches are available in two variations: a 40-mm steel Chronomat GMT and a 42-mm gold Chronomat B01 chronograph.

Antetokounmpo's personality shines through in the details, from the "GA" initials on the central hand and the basketball emblem cleverly worked into the chronograph counter, to the dial shade reminiscent of the good-land green of his team, with whom his legendary status was cemented with a championship win. Both watches are limited editions—1750 for the GMT and 250 for the chronograph.

Other noteworthy details include Antetokounmpo's signature on the GMT caseback, while the chrono (available with a choice of green rubber Rouleaux strap or 18 k red gold bracelet) provides a view of the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 movement and its golden rotor. All pieces come in special-edition Giannis Antetokounmpo packaging along with a note from the "Greek Freak" himself.

"There's a video of the moment I first unboxed the chronograph," says Antetokounmpo. "My face says it all; I was blown away to see it come to life. I'm grateful to Breitling for the chance to co-design these watches and grateful to everyone who takes one home. My heart went into them."

SPECIAL EDITION: THE ONE OF ONE

In a tribute fit for a king of the court, Breitling has created an exclusive "One of One" piece of the Chronomat B01 just for Antetokounmpo. This unique model features golden numerals in Arabic, a white inner bezel, and white contrasting chronograph counters against a green dial, colors that salute his team and celebrate his exceptional ascent from a stateless youth in Greece to an NBA icon—a story that was the subject of the 2022 film Rise and 2024 documentary The Marvelous Journey. And while you might only catch a glimpse of the custom piece courtside, you can find pictures in this release.

ELEVATING THE CLASSIC: CHRONOMAT B01 42

Alongside the launch of the Giannis Antetokounmpo signature editions, and a just-released pair of Chronomat B01 Triumph editions (discover that collaboration here ), Breitling's core Chronomat B01 42 lineup is also stepping up its game with a series of new executions.

Say hello to the Rouleaux-inspired rubber strap. A first for the Chronomat B01 range, the popular strap style provides wearability, water resistance, and a streamlined look. It's the sporty alternative to the classic metal Rouleaux bracelet, which has also been enhanced with an ultra- comfortable butterfly folding clasp.

The Chronomat B01's palette further expands with the introduction of a new green colorway, a verdant shade that brings to life the collection's stainless steel, two-tone, and 18 k red gold variations.

And for those who love the featherlight wrist feel of titanium, Breitling is introducing a Chronomat B01 42 and Super Chronomat B01 44 in the lightweight metal that offers superior strength, enhancing the wearer's experience without sacrificing the Chronomat's hallmark robustness.

But rest assured, all the classic features that have defined the Chronomat remain firmly intact. The emblematic "onion" crown, a nod to the line's aeronautical roots, offers an easy grip with a touch of vintage flair. The signature rider tabs still punctuate the bezel, allowing wearers to swap between the 15- and 45-minute markers for countdowns or count-ups.

Breitling's Chronomat has always been a watch not just for the timekeepers but for the trailblazers. Born in an era of slender quartz models, it boldly defied trends with its impressive mechanical fortitude. The Chronomat got its start in 1983 as the official watch of the famed Italian aerial squadron Frecce Tricolori, before its widespread release a year later. That launch helped to re-establish the mechanical chronograph's prominence in an era of quartz domination.

With the Chronomat Giannis Antetokounmpo editions and the redesigned Chronomat B01 collection, Breitling once again scores points for watch enthusiasts everywhere, offering a fusion of new-school narrative with a legacy of precision and style.

BREITLING

Founded in 1884, Breitling is a leading Swiss watchmaker. The innovative company invented the modern chronograph and pioneered the navigational tool watch. Today, it is still breaking new ground as a casual, inclusive, and sustainable luxury brand with more than 260 industrial loft-inspired retail locations around the world. Breitling's collections center around air, land, and sea pursuits, all captured in the brand's unmistakable modern-retro style. The exceptional quality of every watch movement is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, and the brand remains one of only a handful of independent watchmakers to produce its own manufacture calibers. Today, Breitling is on a mission to do better, by creating beautiful products and experiences with better materials, better manufacturing, better packaging, and end-to-end traceability. Combining classic watchmaking with the latest and most sustainable innovations, Breitling is both a company with history and one that is ahead of its time.

