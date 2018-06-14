Chronos Imaging Ships First 100 Ct X-Ray Tubes Less Than 3 Months Post Acquisition

AURORA, Ill., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronos Imaging, the US based manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic imaging medical devices and solutions, today announced it has shipped its one hundredth CT X-Ray tube, just two months following the company's acquisition of the Aurora, Illinois manufacturing plant. The company surpassed the 100th tube milestone during the third week of May late last month.

The rapid ramp up of the facility since February and return to quality production are a tribute to the dedication and experience of the existing Chronos team that was secured as part of the acquisition, inclusive 100% of the functional leadership team from the facility. The return to operation included a relentless focus on operational efficiency, yield optimization and a new framework for the Quality and Regulatory system deployed within the organization.

The Company has also renewed its commitment to the highest quality of operational standards and regulatory compliance, and has received its FDA license, another 13 local, state and federal licenses and its ISO 13485 medical device certification as part of its regulatory program.

A healthy new business pipeline and strong forward order book give a positive outlook for revenues and demonstrate that customer demand for the existing product portfolio continues to be robust. Given the growing market demand for new replacement tubes that are not available today in the market as well as new entrants into OEM CT manufacturing, the Company instituted an active recruitment program which is already yielding additions to the R&D, Engineering, Operations and other critical functional roles as the Company seeks to support its new product portfolio roadmap.

Tamer Abbas, Director of Chronos Imaging commented: "We are delighted to announce the shipping of our one hundredth CT scanner tube. We returned to full production within weeks after the acquisition of the Aurora manufacturing plant with a more streamlined and productive operation ready to take advantage of the market opportunity. Today's news is testament to the hard work of the Aurora team and endorsement of the ongoing growth that we see in the CT market globally."

Talking of the Company's operating priorities, Enza Pierce, Director of Operations added: "Chronos Imaging has an unmatched experience set and team of experts in manufacturing complex CT tube technologies that we are not only leveraging to support our current product portfolio but perhaps most importantly will be utilized to rapidly introduce new innovations in line with our R&D and product roadmap. We will continue to push improvements in yield, operating efficiency, quality and cost streamlining in conjunction with our R&D, Engineering and Supply Chain teams given the increasingly high expectations of customers and an aggressive competitive landscape."

About Chronos Imaging

Chronos Imaging is a US based company which focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostic imaging medical devices and solutions. Based in Aurora, Illinois, the company serves global healthcare operators and healthcare service companies to provide solutions that support the highest quality and delivery of patient care.

Please visit our website www.chronosimaging.com to request more information.

For questions regarding Chronos Imaging, please contact Rudy Piskule, email:

rudy.piskule@chronosimaging.com

For recruitment enquiries or to send a CV, please email: recruiting@chronosimaging.com

Related Links

Website

Recruitment Enquiries

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronos-imaging-ships-first-100-ct-x-ray-tubes-less-than-3-months-post-acquisition-300666666.html

SOURCE Chronos Imaging

Related Links

http://www.chronosimaging.com

