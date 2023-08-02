Chronosphere named to inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100

Comprehensive list showcases the most promising cloud infrastructure companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere, the leading cloud native observability provider, announced that it has been included in the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100 , a comprehensive list of the most promising cloud infrastructure companies. This curated group represents the most promising companies poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.

With its disruptive capabilities and unique cost profile, Chronosphere has attracted some of the largest cloud native infrastructure companies including DoorDash, Snap, Robinhood, Abnormal Security, Aurora, and Visa—organizations that manage tens of millions of daily users and promise an always-on digital experience. As observability data costs have skyrocketed industry-wide, Chronosphere has recently launched new capabilities to manage this challenge without compromising valuable observability outcomes.

Redpoint Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more.

"It's an honor for Chronosphere to be recognized by Redpoint as one of the most transformative companies in cloud infrastructure," said Martin Mao, Co-founder and CEO of Chronosphere. "Consistently delivering an 'always on' experience is crucial for companies that want to build consumer trust. It is our mission to help engineering teams efficiently understand, debug, and fix their systems at scale, in order to provide their customers with the reliable, innovative services they've come to expect."

To learn more about Chronosphere, visit: https://chronosphere.io/

All companies included on the first annual InfraRed 100 are included here.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere helps teams reign in costs, improve developer productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and gain competitive advantage.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

SOURCE Chronosphere