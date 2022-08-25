Chronus Announces Strategic Acquisition of eMentorConnect

Organizations combine forces, helping clients shift their mentoring culture to meet the needs of today and tomorrow

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronus , the leading enterprise mentoring platform, today announces the acquisition of eMentorConnect, a cloud-based platform that helps growing teams and enterprise-level organizations configure their mentoring solutions. A natural alignment, both Chronus and eMentorConnect have a shared mission and vision to create impactful mentoring strategies and offerings for organizations looking to build forward-thinking and inclusive workforces.

"Chronus has always been a trailblazer and at the forefront, building mentoring software that provides measurable impact at scale. This acquisition further solidifies our position as the market leader," said Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. "Through our partnership with eMentorConnect, we'll expand our customer base while enabling a broader group of clients to leverage the best practices and future-ready mentoring strategies to ultimately advance top business objectives."

This acquisition is the latest step in Chronus' broader growth strategy. In 2021, the company announced a $78 million investment from growth equity firm Level Equity, enhancing Chronus' ability to meet employee demands and help organizations adapt their workforce. Additionally, Chronus has experienced strong internal growth, including several executive-level hires with employee headcount exceeding 100 – scaling by over 40% in the past year. Year to date, the number of connected users on the Chronus platform has grown by 78%. With this strong trajectory, Chronus is uniquely positioned to build a workplace model that is future-ready, inclusive and will continue to innovate and drive stellar mentor engagement rates in the years ahead.

Powered by excellent chemistry and a joint vision between teams, the eMentorConnect acquisition will allow Chronus to expand its service to additional organizations that value mentoring as a key development strategy. Together, they will tackle the ongoing challenges of the modern workplace, including retention, advancement, hybrid models, flexible work plans and engagement. Current and potential Chronus clients will be able to be a part of and connected through the largest community of organizations leveraging the latest innovative mentoring programs and trends – including career development, onboarding and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We're proud to be joining forces with Chronus, an industry-leader in the mentoring software space. Our partnership will expand the Chronus team, advance the industry standard and offer collaborative energy to provide customers with the best products, service and team," said Nancy Wolk, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at eMentorConnect.

"Both of our companies have seen the immediate and sustained impact mentoring can have on an organization, and we're excited to continue building mentoring cultures with an organization that shares our mission and values," said Sophie Williams, Co-founder and Head of Product at eMentorConnect.

Several eMentorConnect staff members will be joining the Chronus team including Sophie Williams, who will be starting as the Director of Product Marketing, and Nancy Wolk, who will on-board as a consultant. Together they will help ensure a seamless transition, while fostering the company's ultimate business goals and vision for the future.

About Chronus

Chronus empowers the world's top employers to shape a future-ready workforce, delivering mentoring software that unleashes the full potential of their people. Powering thousands of programs for millions of people, Chronus has been the market maker and innovator in mentoring software since the company was founded in 2007. The most innovative organizations in the world, such as Amazon, Edward Lifesciences, Electronic Arts, McGraw Hill and Mercedes Benz rely on Chronus every day to power their inclusive and future-ready mentoring programs.

About eMentorConnect

The eMentorConnect cloud-based solution is the mentorship platform that helps you manage and scale your people programs - including mentoring, training, coaching and onboarding. The platform was designed to support growing, Enterprise-level programs. eMentorConnect partners with large scale companies, such as UPS, Teva and The Organ Donation and Transplantation Alliance, to deliver best-in-class mentoring technology and services.

