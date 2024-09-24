Chronus Launches New Functionality to Support Purpose-Driven Mentoring and ERGs

New features help employees identify their workplace motivations and values to drive personal and organizational growth

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chronus , a purpose-driven development platform providing mentorship and ERG management solutions, is integrating its new purpose functionality, content and services into its software. To deepen employee fulfillment, the proprietary Purpose Assessment, live workshops, enhanced matching and conversation guides aim to uncover and activate employee motivation, values and productivity at work. This follows Chronus' June acquisition of engagement platform Imperative and further solidifies the company's position as a market leader for organizational connectedness.

"With three out of four employees currently disengaged at their jobs, the worldwide disengagement crisis continues to impact productivity and accelerate burnout," said David Satterwhite, CEO of Chronus. "By activating employee purpose in mentoring programs and ERGs, Chronus is doubling down on the importance of meaningful relationships and purpose-driven development. Companies investing in employee purpose and human sustainability will far outpace their competitors and create a more connected workplace moving forward."

The purpose-driven functionality comes to life in the Chronus platform in five different ways:

Purpose Assessment: Employees complete a 10-minute, science-based, proprietary assessment that pinpoints their purpose drivers, unlocking insights and tips on maximizing performance.

Purpose Activation Workshops: Chronus provides workshops to help participants in mentoring programs or ERG groups understand what gives them purpose, how they can tap into their intrinsic motivators at work, and how to better connect with their colleagues by understanding their motivators.

Purpose-Enhanced Matching: The Matching algorithm connects employees with a mentor, mentee or partner that either shares one or more purpose drivers and/or provides a different perspective at work.

Purpose-Based Conversation Guides: Once matched, the platform provides access to conversation guides for participants that offer prompts to discuss and unlock their purpose with a fellow employee, mentor or mentee.

Purpose Analytics: As with every Chronus program, administrators can assess the measurable impact of a purpose-driven mentoring program or ERG on participants via the program dashboard.

Research shows that purpose-aligned employees are 125% more productive and stay 20% longer . In today's landscape – where retention and engagement are paramount to business success – Chronus' approach provides unique solutions to drive higher productivity and retention.

Chronus will also offer Purpose Conversations, a standalone program for organizations that want to focus on purpose beyond a mentoring or ERG program. This can be offered across teams, departments or the entire organization for greater alignment around purpose.

"Integrating our behavioral science into advanced mentoring and ERG software gives organizations the tools to dismantle silos, ignite innovation and address the rising need for social connection in today's evolving work environment," commented Nicole Resch, Product Evangelist at Chronus and Co-founder of Imperative. "A value-aligned approach to development meets the growing demand for better connection and career development in the modern, distributed workforce."

Purpose-driven mentoring and ERGs are now available for current Chronus customers. For more information, visit Chronus.com/purpose-in-the-workplace .

ABOUT CHRONUS

Chronus is the leading purpose-driven development platform, providing enterprise-ready solutions designed to tackle workplace disengagement and employee turnover. Offering an innovative approach that fosters relationships, impact and growth through mentoring and ERGs, Chronus empowers organizations to build resilience and success by ensuring employees feel connected, understood, and developed.

A standout in the market because of its scalability, simplicity and leading security protocols, Chronus has successfully partnered with major brands and progressive companies for almost two decades. Chronus has delivered remarkable results for companies like Amazon, LVMH, ExxonMobil, NBCUniversal, T-Mobile, Zendesk, eBay and Paychex.

Learn more at chronus.com.

