ChronWell, Inc. Named Gastro Florida's Partner to Provide Digital Health and Enhance Outcomes in the Tampa Bay Area

SUNRISE, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronWell, Inc. has entered an agreement to enhance and extend patient care and provide leading-edge digital health solutions for Gastro Florida, a leading provider of gastroenterology services in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, and Pasco counties in Florida.

"Ultimately, we feel ChronWell's advanced analytic framework will not only allow us to efficiently measure improvements in clinical outcomes, but also evaluate process metrics — like patient adherence to protocols — which are the key drivers for reducing expensive medications and acute care," explained Gastro Florida's CEO Seena Salyani, FACHE.

ChronWell launched LIVErHEALTHY™, its first digital health program for Medicare beneficiaries with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease alongside its care management, remote monitoring and outcome tracking services for chronic GI conditions like IBS, IBD and gastroesophageal reflux in April 2020 to help practices improve outcomes, boost revenue and decrease health system costs.

As the largest gastroenterology and hepatology medical group in the Tampa Bay area, Gastro Florida offers its community groundbreaking techniques, diagnostic strategies, GI cancer prevention, non-surgical cancer intervention and minimally invasive endoscopic therapies. Its board-certified gastroenterologists offer patients the full spectrum of digestive care, including clinical research, pathology/microbiology, pharmacy, infusions, nutrition, and social services.

"I'm thrilled to partner with this forward-thinking group," commented Dr. Joe Rubinsztain, CEO of ChronWell. "Our vision for managing large populations with digital health tools is perfectly aligned with our common goal to improve outcomes and advance the value-based healthcare agenda."

About ChronWell

ChronWell partners with leading specialists to deploy new clinical service lines driven by digital innovation to manage large at-risk populations. ChronWell's disease specific programs identify patients who could benefit from unique intervention strategies and scale personalized care for many patients under physician supervision to drive optimal outcomes at lower cost.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com .

About Gastro Florida

Gastro Florida is the largest gastroenterology group in Tampa Bay with 45 providers across 20 locations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties and growing. The corporate headquarters (CBO) is located in beautiful Feather Sound (Clearwater). Gastro Florida is committed to Affability, Affordability, Access, Answers, and Accuracy.

For more information, follow us on facebook.com/FloridaGI or visit gastrofl.com.

