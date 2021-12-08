ChronWell Secures $6m Funding Round

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronWell, a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, has announced new funding of $6 million. The financing comes amidst accelerating market traction for its programs leading the digital transformation of health. This funding round combines existing and new strategic investors. Investors are not disclosed.

"We are thankful and appreciative of the trust our investors have given us," said Joe Rubinsztain, MD. "ChronWell is growing and innovating fast, and the capital helps us accelerate the advent of a bright healthcare future."

Funding will be used to grow operations for LIVErHEALTHY™, its first digital health program targeting non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, to respond to accelerated market demand. ChronWell launched LIVErHEALTHY™ alongside its care management, remote monitoring and outcome tracking services for chronic GI conditions like IBS, IBD and gastroesophageal reflux in April 2020 to help practices improve outcomes, boost revenue and decrease health system costs.

About ChronWell

ChronWell improves outcomes and reduces the cost of healthcare by offering a digital health platform with remote care coordination services for targeted populations. ChronWell is redefining how value-based care is delivered to patients by pairing highly skilled care teams with advanced digital technologies. ChronWell aims to improve patients' lives beyond the walls of the physician's office and minimize the impact of chronic conditions on patients, providers, employers and insurers. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com.

Contact: Amy Roberts

KNB Communications

(435) 659-1164

[email protected]

SOURCE ChronWell, Inc.