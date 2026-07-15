Chrysa Chin Joins NKSFB as Managing Director, Strengthening Firm's Growing Athlete Services Practice

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NKSFB, one of the world's leading business management firms, today announced that sports executive Chrysa Chin has joined the firm as Managing Director, effective immediately. In her new role, Chin will help drive the continued growth of the firm's athlete services practice, with a focus on strategic development, client engagement, and supporting elite and professional basketball talent worldwide.

Chin brings more than 30 years of experience in professional sports, having built a distinguished career advising, advocating for, and supporting athletes at the highest levels of the game.

Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Relations and Chief Player Engagement Officer at the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), where she spent 11 years leading player engagement initiatives, strengthening relationships across the league, and helping players navigate critical moments throughout their careers.

Prior to joining the NBPA, Chin spent more than 17 years with the NBA as Vice President of Player Development. During her tenure, she led innovative programs focused on player education, financial literacy, health and wellness, career development, and life after basketball. She also played a significant role in crisis management and the governance of the league's anti-drug policy, earning the trust and respect of players, executives, and organizations throughout the sport.

Her extensive experience working with NBA players in the United States and internationally further strengthens NKSFB's commitment to providing exceptional business management and advisory services to professional athletes and their families.

"Chrysa has built an extraordinary reputation throughout the sports industry by consistently putting athletes first," said Mickey Segal, Managing Partner of NKSFB. "She understands the unique opportunities and challenges professional athletes face, both on and off the court, and has dedicated her career to helping them navigate every stage of their personal and professional lives. As we continue to grow our athlete services practice, Chrysa's leadership, relationships, and deep industry expertise make her an exceptional addition to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her to NKSFB."

"I've dedicated my career to helping athletes maximize opportunities both during and after their playing careers," said Chrysa Chin. "NKSFB has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional service and trusted advice to some of the world's most accomplished individuals. I'm excited to join a firm that shares my commitment to putting clients first, and I look forward to helping continue the growth of its athlete services practice."

NKSFB is headquartered in Los Angeles and has six offices across the United States and one in the United Kingdom, with more than 650 employees worldwide. The firm provides comprehensive business management, tax, financial advisory, family office, lifestyle management, and concierge services to many of the world's leading athletes, entertainers, executives, entrepreneurs, and other high-net-worth individuals.

SOURCE NKSFB, LLC