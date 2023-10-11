Chrysalis Continuing Care, Part of NRT Behavioral Health™, Is Now In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado and Cigna

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis Continuing Care, an intensive outpatient provider for Denver-area adults experiencing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, is now in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado (BCBS of CO) and Cigna, making the program's comprehensive, Trauma-Integrated Care vastly more accessible to over one million Coloradans covered by these plans.

Making Chrysalis Continuing Care an in-network provider accomplishes a key goal established by NRT Behavioral Health™, which purchased Chrysalis in 2022. NRT Behavioral Health, which also operates Foundry Treatment Center in Steamboat Springs, The Michael Barnes Family Institute, and offers virtual intensive outpatient treatment statewide, is working to expand access to high-quality treatment in Colorado and Wyoming, especially in underserved and rural communities.

"Becoming an in-network provider was the plan from day one when evaluating this acquisition. Like all medical care, providing high-quality, individualized treatment requires significant resources, which can come at a high cost. Making our specialized Trauma-Integrated Care services available at scale to the many Denver-area families who need them relies on our ability to become an in-network provider," says NRT Behavioral Health Chief Operating Officer Tom Walker.

Like all NRT Behavioral Health treatment programs, Chrysalis Continuing Care uses the Trauma-Integrated Care model developed by Chief Clinical Officer Michael Barnes, Ph.D., MAC, LPC. Dr. Branes, a leading trauma and addiction researcher, educator, and clinician believes that trauma plays an outsized role in addictive disorders affecting individuals and families.

"While mental health professionals have long understood the connection between traumatic experiences and developing substance use and mental health disorders, adequate trauma treatment remains lacking and is not often integrated into behavioral healthcare. Familial trauma is another major impediment to recovery for many people, and not enough treatment includes sufficient family education and programming to help stop cycles of addiction. Our model is unified around the idea of identifying and treating trauma to make behavioral healthcare more effective and to make it possible for people to develop recovery-supportive lifestyles," says Barnes.

Chrysalis Continuing Care, located in Denver's vibrant RiNo art district, offers a convenient location and treatment schedules for adults who live, work, or attend school throughout the Denver area. The program treats adults of all genders 18 and older. Programming is provided by expert clinicians who use evidence-based therapies to treat dual-diagnosis behavioral health conditions. Psychiatric evaluation and prescribing are also available.

Chrysalis offers personalized treatment and coordinated group and individual psychotherapy, psychoeducation, skills development, wellness services, family programming, and aftercare planning to help clients develop healthy ways of self-regulating emotional responses and maintaining recovery. As addiction is a family disease, we help entire families through counseling, coaching, and connection to resources. We also help families learn how to promote and protect recovery-oriented lifestyles.

