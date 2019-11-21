Chrysalis Partners Launches New Smart City Data Directory

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis Partners, experts in humanizing data and data monetization services, announced the launch of its new Smart City Data Directory. The searchable system houses extensive details on available data assets related to smart city initiatives from all over the world, creating a powerful toolset for data buyers and an efficient marketplace for data sellers.

Smart City Data Directory: Listing Example

As cities around the world implement smart technologies, an enormous number of sophisticated, rich data assets are produced. Yet the diverse and fragmented nature of the projects means there is no centralized location to search and inspect the available data, making the task of monetizing this data far more difficult than it should be for both buyers and sellers.

The Smart City Data Directory is a centralized, interactive data catalog capturing in-depth details about more than 50 different types of data from cities and countries around the world. Data collectors can add details about their assets to the directory free of charge, thereby making their data assets available to a growing list of seasoned data buyers searching for this valuable data. And because the system does not contain the data itself, there are no privacy or compliance concerns related to its use.

"As smart city data assets proliferate at an astonishing pace, we've identified hundreds of data buyers from across industries who want to acquire, license or rent this data. But efficiently finding details about what data is available – and where – has been much too complicated and time consuming," said Kitty Kolding, CEO at Chrysalis Partners. "On the other side of the equation, data owners are greatly limited in their ability to monetize their data, since finding and vetting these many buyers is a sizable and a continuous task. Building the Smart City Data Directory and assigning our experienced researchers and analysts to stocking it with listings is our solution to that problem."

At present the Smart City Data Directory contains hundreds of listings, is projected to reach 1,000 listings by mid-January, and at least 5,000 by the end of 2020. For more information, please contact Chrysalis Partners.

About Chrysalis Partners

Chrysalis Partners, based in the Denver Tech Center, specializes in humanizing data and data monetization initiatives. Founded by a group of veterans from data, technology and marketing, the firm helps companies across industries to unlock every bit of value, utility and revenue possible from their data assets. Chrysalis also offers competitive data marketplace studies, data monetization and data humanization workshops, and assists with data partnerships and data transactions. Thanks to its fast-growing teams of analysts, researchers, engineers, writers, editors, designers, visualizers, and data product experts, Chrysalis can activate customized teams for each client requirement, offering affordable, high-impact data opportunity solutions.

Media Contact:

Kitty Kolding

Chrysalis Partners

303-916-8112

229615@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chrysalis Partners

Related Links

https://chrysalis.partners

