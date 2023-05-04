Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op Congratulates Core Decentralized Technologies on First Birthday of Core Blockchain

NEWCASTLE, Wash., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op is proud to congratulate Core Decentralized Technologies on the first anniversary of its Core Blockchain (symbol XCB). The blockchain officially launched on May 4, 2022 at 3:21 am CET: That milestone number was 54321. The blockchain has run effectively now for a full year.

To mark the occasion, the members of Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op are giving a special birthday gift to the blockchain community. The members of the co-op will donate all their mining capacity—currently about 3,400 XCB coins per day—to all those who buy a Vega NFT at pode.store. This boost, which will run for 14 days, is available to all new buyers of Vega NFTs. Details can be accessed through https://chrysalisto.io/veganftboost.html

"We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of the Core Blockchain with this generous gift," said James Raquepau, spokesperson for Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op. "Our co-op members are proud to support the growth and adoption of this innovative technology, and we believe that the Vega NFT boost will be a valuable incentive for many new people to join the ecosystem."

Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op is a Wyoming-registered LLC. The co-op has 27 members who directly mine to their own wallets. The co-op supports Core's environmentally friendly proof-of-work blockchain that enables revolutionary peer-to-peer communications and applications. The co-op is completely independent of Core and receives no compensation of any kind from Core.

For more information about the Vega NFT boost and the Chrysalisto DeMine Co-op, please contact James Raquepau at [email protected] or James N Hansen at [email protected].

SOURCE Chrysalisto Defi, Incorporated