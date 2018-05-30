Chrysanthy Tsakopoulos Demos Named President & CEO Of AKT Investments Inc., Northern California's Largest Land Development Company

Mrs. Demos previously served as Vice President of AKT for over ten years where she gained extensive experience in real estate management. She has overseen financial analysis for major investment projects, worked to acquire requisite permits and entitlements, managed contracts, and guided the company's strategic planning process.

"Chrysa has a proven track record of extraordinary success in our company and we are fortunate that she will lead our family group of companies into the next generation," said Angelo K. Tsakopoulos, the Founder and Chairman of AKT. "She has the vision, tenacity, integrity, and intellect to lead AKT, not only for the benefit of the family and its partners, but also for the benefit of our community and our state."

Chrysa Demos said, "I am honored to lead AKT and I will always strive to uphold the very high standards of integrity that our founder, my father, Angelo K. Tsakopoulos, has instilled. We will continue to create projects that serve the needs of our neighbors, and partner with the public and private sectors so that our region continues to be a vibrant and dynamic community for all."

ABOUT AKT

AKT was founded by Angelo K. Tsakopoulos who completed his first subdivision in 1964 and has since become a civic fixture in Sacramento and national leader in real estate. AKT has developed over 60,000 homes and 30 million square feet of office space in Northern and Central California. AKT maintains a large commercial building portfolio and manages approximately 20,000 acres of farmland.

ABOUT CHRYSA TSAKOPOULOS DEMOS

Mrs. Demos is a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Management. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Mrs. Demos is active in numerous charitable endeavors, including the creation of the Pabna Association for General Education that created, built, and funded a primary school in a rural village in Bangladesh on the condition that girls be afforded equal enrollment opportunities. Mrs. Demos is also active in the UC Davis MIND Institute that studies autism and in the International Orthodox Christian Charities. She speaks Greek, Italian, Spanish, and Bengali and resides in Sacramento, California with her husband and two young boys.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysanthy-tsakopoulos-demos-named-president--ceo-of-akt-investments-inc-northern-californias-largest-land-development-company-300656444.html

SOURCE AKT Investments Inc.