Chrysler Brand and ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Honor Health Care Hero With a VMI Chrysler Pacifica Wheelchair-accessible Vehicle

The Chrysler brand and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" not only celebrated, but surprised Massachusetts nurse Florence Njoroge with a brand-new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica modified for wheelchair access by Vantage Mobility International. The acknowledgement took place during Kimmel's weekly Health Care Hero segment, which pays tribute to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT.

"We at VMI understand how important it is for families to have a safe and reliable vehicle that is accessible for every member of the family," said Mark Shaughnessy, CEO of Vantage Mobility International. "Our core value is to never forget the challenges that our customers face, and to that end, we continue to partner with automakers such as Chrysler to ensure that those with mobility challenges have access to solutions that enable greater independence and make daily living activities just a little bit easier."

The Health Care Hero nomination letter was submitted by Florence Njoroge's son, Jayson, who recognized her as a hero for working as a geriatric nurse at a local nursing home and rehab care facility in Massachusetts. Jayson continued his letter by lauding Florence for her unending devotion to provide full-time care to his dad and her husband of 20 years, who has bravely been fighting ALS for the last decade.

Jayson wrote about his mother's constant optimism and smile – while urging how a mobility vehicle would totally change their lives. He knew that an accessible vehicle would provide much-deserved normalcy, mobility and freedom to Florence, her husband and their three children.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

About VMI

Vantage Mobility International (VMI) is a leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles built on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Toyota and Honda chassis. The company has advanced the mobility industry for over 30 years with a robust portfolio of accessible vehicle conversions as well as platform lifts. VMI, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is also recognized by one of the leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) for excellence in quality and operating a manufacturing facility which utilizes Six Sigma techniques to employ continuous process improvements to deliver high quality products for personal use and commercial applications. For more information, visit www.vmivans.com.

