CHRYSLER HEIR PROPOSES TO BUY THE CHRYSLER/DODGE BRANDS FROM STELLANTIS, N.V., AND RETURN LOST JOBS AND AMERICAN OWNERSHIP

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank B. Rhodes, Jr. the great-grandson of Walter P. Chrysler, has sent a proposal to Stellantis, N.V., and its CEO, Carlos Tavares and announced his desire to ACQUIRE AND REINVIGORATE THE ICONIC CHRYSLER/DODGE PLYMOUTH BRANDS, KEEP THEM IN THE USA WITH AMERICAN STOCKHOLDERS AND TO BRING BACK LOYAL BUYERS WHO NOW ARE LIMITED TO FOUR UNINSPIRED CAR MODELS.

See video here: https://moparinsiders.com/chrysler-heir-sends-proposal-to-stellantis-for-brands/

Frank B. Rhodes, Jr. Auburn Hills, MI headquarters at 1000, Chrysler Drive

See full proposal here: https://moparinsiders.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Letter-to-Carlos-Tavares-CEO-of-Stellantis-N.V.pdf

Rhodes has been the unofficial cheerleader/ambassador of the brand that created some of the best-known iconic auto nameplates such as Viper, Demon, Hellcat, Challenger, and Charger; not to mention that the company invented the MINIVAN; its Dodge Caravan sits on display in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

"My plan is to make the classic comeback for the Chrysler brands. Good for America, for the economy, good for the employees and just in time for its 100th Anniversary! CHRYSLER REBORN is the plan for 2025. Let us stop the downward spiral under the STELLANTIS ownership," added Mr. Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes said, "I believe that my plan would allow Stellantis a graceful exit from a brand that in my opinion it has no interest in keeping, and has been steadily killing off its brands. I would like to see jobs saved, and increased, and the Iconic Brands reinvigorated, and to see a true proud American ownership, that retains this American Icon where it belongs and not in the control of people who do not understand our strong feelings about continuing the 100-year legacy of true American auto pioneer Brands."

"I asked Mr. Tavares to schedule a confidential discussion to outline my plan, and I am certain that it would be of interest to all parties especially to the long-time terminated employees, the creative and marketing staff and loyal Brand owners who have been anxious to see this historical iconic brand brought back to life as part of Chrysler's 2025 rebirth, a plan I am calling the "CHRYSLER 2025 COMEBACK" creating new high paying Union jobs with exciting automobile concepts that never materialized under that much touted UNLEASHING of the Brand's potential under the direction of Ms. Feuell, as Brand CEO," said Mr. Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes plans to attend UAW rallies to support the re-employment of laid-off workers and the promises of new models as well as the revitalization of the Brands and to further lay out his plans for the company under the planned American ownership and revitalization spinning the brands off from Stellantis.

"I cannot wait to take on the challenge and be a part of the planning for an exciting "CHRYSLER 2025 COMEBACK" future for Chrysler/Dodge, as it is freed-up and unleased to become an independent American company again," added Mr. Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes can be contacted directly at his email: [email protected]

